Directions on Microsoft Launches Directions Atlas to Speed High-Quality Decision-Making

Organizations can save money and achieve more with less by using this intuitive online toolkit that simplifies, speeds, and improves decisions about Microsoft technology purchases and implementation.
KIRKLAND, Wash., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Directions on Microsoft today unveiled Directions Atlas, an innovative new online platform specifically designed to speed and improve decision-making processes about Microsoft technologies and licensing. Atlas empowers executives and professionals in technology, operations, licensing, and procurement to answer their own questions, educate themselves on new Microsoft products, and prepare for disruptive Microsoft changes. Powered by Directions' decades of Microsoft-specific expertise and commitment to deep and unbiased analysis, Atlas is the first and best destination for every professional in organizations that rely on Microsoft products to succeed.
Directions Atlas tackles the complexities associated with Microsoft's enormous, ever-changing and rapidly expanding technology stack, which can be licensed and deployed in thousands of combinations. Even while chatbot assisted search is making information on the internet easier to find, the risk of finding information that is outdated, inaccurate, or too complicated and nuanced for AI to easily unravel is a deep concern for executives and IT professionals at all levels. By offering expert-curated, peer-reviewed, and highly relevant resources, Atlas helps professionals target the best products for their needs, identify cost-effective licensing options, and optimize their deployment and usage strategies.
Directions Atlas offers a comprehensive suite of expert resources, including:
• In-depth analysis of Microsoft technologies and timely alerts on Microsoft changes
• Up-to-date Microsoft technology roadmaps and powerful infographics
• Microsoft licensing reference and educational materials
Atlas enables members to pinpoint within minutes the information and training most relevant to them:
• Easily search and browse unbiased information on Microsoft products and licensing
• Learn about enterprise licensing and best practices for negotiating Microsoft contracts
• Access independent analysis in numerous formats, including reports, roadmaps, and infographics
• Receive timely information on critical issues impacting an organization's Microsoft choices
• Register for live or online trainings and access on-demand webinars and podcasts
"Directions exists to reduce the time and energy required for companies to decipher Microsoft," said Jeff Parker, President and Co-Founder of Directions on Microsoft. "Atlas is designed to make it easy for Microsoft customers to get the information they need to buy the right Microsoft products, license them the right way, and pay the right price."
Directions on Microsoft plans to continue investing in features and services to enhance the Atlas platform, with potential additions including advanced personalization and customized notifications, peer communities and forums, a proprietary chatbot integration, and enhanced content features like interactive infographics and self-curated content bundles.
About Directions on Microsoft
Directions on Microsoft is guided by four principles: 1. Prioritize long-term customer success not short-term gains. 2. Relentlessly simplify the complex. 3. Research deeply, and think independently. 4. Learn and improve constantly. Founded in 1992, Directions on Microsoft is independent, unbiased, and singularly focused on supporting the mission-critical teams in organizations that depend on Microsoft technologies to succeed. For more information, visit www.directionsonmicrosoft.com/about/what-we-do/
