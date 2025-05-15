Directions on Microsoft Launches Directions Atlas to Speed High-Quality Decision-Making

"We've helped organizations succeed with Microsoft for over 30 years. Atlas is our latest investment to continue that mission." Jeff Parker Post this

Directions Atlas offers a comprehensive suite of expert resources, including:

• In-depth analysis of Microsoft technologies and timely alerts on Microsoft changes

• Up-to-date Microsoft technology roadmaps and powerful infographics

• Microsoft licensing reference and educational materials

Atlas enables members to pinpoint within minutes the information and training most relevant to them:

• Easily search and browse unbiased information on Microsoft products and licensing

• Learn about enterprise licensing and best practices for negotiating Microsoft contracts

• Access independent analysis in numerous formats, including reports, roadmaps, and infographics

• Receive timely information on critical issues impacting an organization's Microsoft choices

• Register for live or online trainings and access on-demand webinars and podcasts

"Directions exists to reduce the time and energy required for companies to decipher Microsoft," said Jeff Parker, President and Co-Founder of Directions on Microsoft. "Atlas is designed to make it easy for Microsoft customers to get the information they need to buy the right Microsoft products, license them the right way, and pay the right price."

Directions on Microsoft plans to continue investing in features and services to enhance the Atlas platform, with potential additions including advanced personalization and customized notifications, peer communities and forums, a proprietary chatbot integration, and enhanced content features like interactive infographics and self-curated content bundles.

For more information and to purchase a Directions Atlas annual membership, visit www.directionsonmicrosoft.com/services/membership.

About Directions on Microsoft

Directions on Microsoft is guided by four principles: 1. Prioritize long-term customer success not short-term gains. 2. Relentlessly simplify the complex. 3. Research deeply, and think independently. 4. Learn and improve constantly. Founded in 1992, Directions on Microsoft is independent, unbiased, and singularly focused on supporting the mission-critical teams in organizations that depend on Microsoft technologies to succeed. For more information, visit www.directionsonmicrosoft.com/about/what-we-do/

Media Contact

Jeff Parker, Directions on Microsoft, 1 (425) 739-4669, [email protected], www.directionsonmicrosoft.com

SOURCE Directions on Microsoft