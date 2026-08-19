DirectLink Completes Service Area-Wide Fiber Expansion, Announces Fiber Fest Celebrations in Canby and Mt. Angel

"As a member-owned co-op, we've always believed in investing for the long term. This achievement is the result of years of planning, substantial capital investment, and the unwavering commitment of our employees, board members, construction partners, and cooperative members." - President Paul Hauer Post this

Fiber-to-the-premises technology provides the speed, reliability, and capacity needed to support everything from remote work and telehealth to online learning, video streaming, smart home technology, and cloud-based business applications. By extending fiber availability throughout its service area, DirectLink has created a strong foundation for the communities' future connectivity needs.

"Completing our fiber network across the entire service area is one of the most significant accomplishments in DirectLink's history," said Paul Hauer, President of DirectLink. "As a member-owned cooperative, we've always believed in investing for the long term. This achievement is the result of years of planning, substantial capital investment, and the unwavering commitment of our employees, board members, construction partners, and cooperative members. Together, we've built a communications network that will serve our communities for generations."

The completed expansion marks the latest chapter in DirectLink's long-standing leadership in broadband innovation. In 2014, the company became one of Oregon's first Gigabit communities, introducing internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second to local residents and businesses. Just one year later, DirectLink – known as Canby Telcom at the time – earned the prestigious North American Gimme Fiber Award from the Fiber to the Home Council and was selected as the only U.S. host for the international Gimme Fiber Day celebration, showcasing the Canby community as an example of next-generation connectivity.

"Many communities across the country are still working toward widespread fiber access," said Derrick Mottern, Chief Operations Officer at DirectLink. "Completing this expansion ensures that residents and businesses throughout our service area have access to the same advanced broadband capability, regardless of location. That consistency is especially important in a cooperative service area, where every member deserves access to reliable, high-quality connectivity."

Today, DirectLink offers fiber internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second, with whole-home managed WiFi included with every residential internet speed tier. The cooperative also provides Outdoor WiFi solutions to extend connectivity beyond the home. For local businesses, DirectLink delivers fiber internet, hosted PBX phone systems, managed network solutions, and other technology services that power hundreds of organizations throughout the Canby and Mt. Angel areas.

The completion of the network was made possible through close collaboration among DirectLink's internal teams and several key construction and engineering partners. North Sky Communications, JSI, and Mountain West played essential roles in network design, construction, and connecting addresses to fiber.

"Projects of this scale require strong partnerships and a shared commitment to excellence," said Eric Kehler, Director of Plant and Field Operations at DirectLink. "We're incredibly grateful for the work of North Sky Communications, JSI, and Mountain West, alongside our own talented employees. Together, we've spent years planning routes, placing fiber, completing installations, and connecting homes and businesses across our service area. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of everyone who helped make service area-wide fiber availability possible."

In addition to delivering faster internet speeds, the fiber network strengthens the economic vitality of the communities DirectLink serves. Reliable broadband has become essential infrastructure for attracting employers, supporting entrepreneurs, enabling remote work opportunities, advancing education, and improving access to healthcare and public services. With universal fiber availability now complete, DirectLink's service area is well-positioned to support future growth and innovation.

To commemorate the milestone, DirectLink will host Fiber Fest celebrations on September 2, 2026, in both Canby and Mt. Angel. The events will recognize the successful completion of the fiber project while bringing together cooperative members and neighbors, community leaders, business partners, and employees to celebrate the future of connectivity in the region.

"Fiber Fest is about more than a network project," Hauer added. "It's about celebrating what a community-owned cooperative can achieve when it remains focused on serving its members. This network was built for the communities we serve, and we're excited to celebrate this milestone with everyone who helped make it possible."

More information about the Fiber Fest Celebration can be found at www.directlink.coop/fiberfest.

About DirectLink

DirectLink is a member-owned telecommunications cooperative that has served the Canby and Mt. Angel areas of Oregon since 1904. The co-op provides internet, WiFi, and voice services to residents and organizations with a focus on local service, innovation, and community investment. DirectLink is committed to delivering reliable communications services that enhance the quality of life and economic vitality of the communities it serves.

Press Contact Information:

DirectLink

Conner Williams

[email protected]

503-266-8275

www.directlink.coop

© 2026 DirectLink. All rights reserved. DirectLink and the DirectLink logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Canby Telephone Association dba DirectLink. All other product, font, and company names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Conner Williams, DirectLink, 1 503-266-8275, [email protected], www.directlink.coop

SOURCE DirectLink