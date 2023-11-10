Director Tobin Sanson Launches Kickstarter for Daring Short Film, Carapace

Set in the near future, Carapace is a dystopic look at the influence technology has on our ability to grieve those we have lost.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The short film Carapace follows Mara as she grapples with an addiction to a new tech that allows her to virtually relive memories. She has been using it to spend time with her late partner, Sam. We find her as she attempts to cut herself off from this virtual world once and for all. As with most goodbyes, it does not go as she expects.

The film will shoot over three days on the Northern California coast. After completion, it will enter the festival circuit.

Writer/Director Tobin Sanson is a seasoned filmmaker looking to tell exciting and challenging stories that push us to question the status quo of our world. Autym Sanson and May Daniels are set to start in the film. Jake Bianco will photograph.

The film is currently in the funding stage, seeking contributions via Kickstarter. The film's campaign is live through November 19th.

The Kickstarter campaign can be found here:

http://kck.st/3PYbJhG

