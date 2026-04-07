Dirt Camp Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Expansion to Five Locations

Canada's longest-operating mountain bike camp offers diversification for single-season ski hills

MONTREAL, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dirt Camp, the longest-operating mountain bike camp in Canada, today proudly announced its 30th anniversary. A specialized summer camp dedicated to the development of mountain bike skills for boys and girls aged six to 15, Dirt Camp improves the fitness and boosts the self-confidence of riders of all skill levels.

For the 2026 summer season, Dirt Camp will operate five locations offering more than 20 five-day sessions from June 29 to August 21. Prices range from $527.00 (day camp) to $1,085.00 (overnight camp) per session.

• Bromont. Offering day camp and overnight sessions, Dirt Camp's original location provides an exceptional experience with trails for all skill levels. After an intense day on the trails, campers can unwind in Bromont's adjacent water park.

• Mont Blanc. A well-rounded bike park for riders of all skill levels, Mont Blanc offers both day camp and overnight sessions. Campers will also enjoy access to the Wibit floating waterpark and rustic lodge, ideal for campfires and evening hikes.

• Ski Montcalm. A day camp location offering diverse downhill runs and cross-country/enduro trails. Campers will also enjoy nearby swimming and fun aquatic activities.

• Mont Rigaud. A day camp ideal for younger riders. In addition to a comprehensive mountain biking program, campers will enjoy visits to Abraska Rigaud, a thrilling treetop obstacle course.

• Sentiers de l'Abbaye d'Oka. Day camp at a renowned mountain bike destination offering more than 30 kilometers of trails, including jumps and drops. Ideal for younger riders. Campers will also enjoy visits to nearby Oka Beach.

"We have continued to evolve in response to the needs of campers and mountain bike destinations looking to increase their summer traffic," says Jeff Silas, Director, Dirt Camp. "Bromont, Mont Blanc and Ski Montcalm are alpine destinations 60 to 90 minutes from Montreal, offering a blend of day camp and overnight camp sessions. Whereas Rigaud and Oka are much closer to the city, serve families in the suburbs and only offer day camp sessions with a focus on younger riders."

"We've also seen how adding Dirt Camp to summer activities helps operators leverage their infrastructures – chairlifts and chalets, etc. – to welcome more guests and generate greater revenues during the low season. Optimizing the summer is becoming more important for operators as global warming is shortening the ski season."

"Our mission has always been to teach kids to ride mountain bikes safely and with confidence. The Dirt Camp experience promotes fitness and independence while providing an amazing opportunity to build long-term friendships. That's something we can all be very proud of, particularly as we approach our 30th season," concludes Jeff Silas.

About Dirt Camp

Jeff Silas founded Dirt Camp in 1996. As Director of the longest-operating mountain bike camp in Canada, Jeff and his team have set the national standard for mountain bike camps. Dirt Camp offers beginner, intermediate and advanced level boys and girls, aged six to 15, a bilingual environment for improving mountain biking techniques. Dirt Camp is a proud partner of Specialized Bicycle Components, a premier manufacturer of high-performance bikes that has supported Dirt Camp for more than 20 years.

For more information including details on schedules and pricing, please visit http://dirtcamp.ca/.

To watch a short Instagram video on Dirt Camp, please see:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWhsmGODQHk/?igsh=dHUwMm55eXduMTcx

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe

PRagmatic Communications

mark.lowe(at)pragcom.com

(514) 576-2519

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, Dirt Camp, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://dirtcamp.ca

SOURCE Dirt Camp