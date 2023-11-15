Dirty Dough Cookies Announces Grand Opening of New Franchise Store in Grand Parkway, Texas

Dirty Dough, the renowned cookie store known for its delectable and innovative treats, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Grand Parkway, just outside of Houston, Texas. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for November 18, 2023, and will take place at 6920 S Fry Rd, Suite J, Katy, TX 77494.
HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The doors will open at 10 a.m. At the heart of the grand opening celebration, Dirty Dough Cookies is thrilled to offer each guest a complimentary mouthwatering cookie, freshly baked to perfection, as a token of appreciation for their support. The celebration promises to be memorable, with a myriad of other enticing prizes and surprises throughout the day.
Dirty Dough Cookies has garnered widespread popularity and acclaim for its commitment to using only the finest, high-quality ingredients to craft exceptional cookies that cater to various tastes and preferences. With a passion for culinary excellence, founder Bennett Maxwell has successfully built a brand that resonates with cookie enthusiasts of all ages.
"We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone with the opening of our new franchise store in Grand Parkway, Houston," said Bennett Maxwell, the visionary behind Dirty Dough Cookies. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a warm and inviting ambiance where customers can savor not only our delicious cookies but also the joy of sharing delightful moments with their loved ones."
The expansion to Grand Parkway showcases the brand's commitment to sharing its irresistible cookies with a broader audience and reinforcing its presence in the heart of Texas. The new store location in Katy, Texas, promises to bring a tasty experience to local cookie aficionados and newcomers alike.
Dirty Dough Cookies has consistently emphasized community engagement and fostering meaningful connections with its customers. The grand opening event will be a perfect opportunity for residents of Houston and the surrounding areas to gather, celebrate, and relish in Dirty Dough's signature treats.
For more information about the grand opening event, including updates, special offers, and exclusive promotions, please visit dirtydoughcookies.com.
About Dirty Dough Cookies
Dirty Dough is a rapidly growing cookie franchise offering an irresistible and delicious array of uniquely crafted cookies. Embodying the motto, "Life gets messy, it's what's inside that counts," Dirty Dough's cookies are engineered from the inside out, featuring inventive combinations of layers, mix-ins, or fillings. Dirty Dough champions the uniqueness of its cookies and the diverse community of entrepreneurs it supports. Committed to mental well-being, Dirty Dough has always had a mental health initiative baked into its own DNA, mirroring its motto and ensuring a focus on internal richness over external perfection. For more information, visit www.dirtydough.com.
