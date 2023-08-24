Dirty Dough Cookies Celebrates Official Grand Opening of New Franchise Location: Windermere Village in Houston, Texas

Dirty Dough, the renowned cookie store known for its mouthwatering creations, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Houston, Texas. After an exciting soft opening that began in July 2023, the highly anticipated grand opening will take place on August 26, 2023, at Windermere Village, located at: 12020 FM 1960 Rd W, Suite 500 Houston, TX 77065-4807
HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Dirty Dough Cookies franchise, Windermere Village in Houston, is strategically located on the edge of Cypress, offering customers the opportunity to indulge in delectable treats in a welcoming, family-friendly environment. This convenient location will serve both the local community and visitors, providing a delightful experience for cookie enthusiasts of all ages.
Dirty Dough Cookies takes pride in crafting high-quality cookies that are made with the finest ingredients and baked to perfection. From classic favorites such as Stuffed Chocolate Chip and Cookies n Creme to unique creations like Ooey Gooey Butter Cake and Dirty Circus, the menu offers a wide range of flavors to satisfy every craving. The franchise is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience through friendly service and a warm, inviting atmosphere.
"We are excited to bring the Dirty Dough Cookies experience to the Houston community in Windermere Village," said Bennett Maxwell, Founder of Dirty Dough Cookies. "Our mission is to spread joy and happiness through our delicious cookies, and we look forward to becoming a beloved destination for families, friends, and cookie lovers alike."
The grand opening event on August 26th will feature one free cookie for every guest, followed by a day filled with special promotions, giveaways, and exciting surprises. Guests can also enter a special giveaway to win two free tickets to see Drake in Houston on September 17th! Customers will have the opportunity to sample various cookie flavors and enjoy exclusive discounts throughout the day. The Dirty Dough Cookies team will be on hand to greet guests and ensure a memorable experience for all.
About Dirty Dough Cookies
Dirty Dough is a rapidly growing cookie franchise offering an irresistible and delicious array of uniquely crafted cookies. Embodying the motto, "Life gets messy, it's what's inside that counts," Dirty Dough's cookies are engineered from the inside out, featuring inventive combinations of layers, mix-ins, or fillings. Dirty Dough champions the uniqueness of its cookies and the diverse community of entrepreneurs it supports. Committed to mental well-being, Dirty Dough has always had a mental health initiative baked into its own DNA, mirroring its motto and ensuring a focus on internal richness over external perfection. For more information, visit www.dirtydough.com.
