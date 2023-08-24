Dirty Dough Cookies Celebrates Official Grand Opening of New Franchise Location: Windermere Village in Houston, Texas

Celebrate the new Dirty Dough location, Windermere Village in Houston, this Saturday, August 26, for a free cookie, giveaways, and more! Tweet this

"We are excited to bring the Dirty Dough Cookies experience to the Houston community in Windermere Village," said Bennett Maxwell, Founder of Dirty Dough Cookies. "Our mission is to spread joy and happiness through our delicious cookies, and we look forward to becoming a beloved destination for families, friends, and cookie lovers alike."

The grand opening event on August 26th will feature one free cookie for every guest, followed by a day filled with special promotions, giveaways, and exciting surprises. Guests can also enter a special giveaway to win two free tickets to see Drake in Houston on September 17th! Customers will have the opportunity to sample various cookie flavors and enjoy exclusive discounts throughout the day. The Dirty Dough Cookies team will be on hand to greet guests and ensure a memorable experience for all.

About Dirty Dough Cookies

Dirty Dough is a rapidly growing cookie franchise offering an irresistible and delicious array of uniquely crafted cookies. Embodying the motto, "Life gets messy, it's what's inside that counts," Dirty Dough's cookies are engineered from the inside out, featuring inventive combinations of layers, mix-ins, or fillings. Dirty Dough champions the uniqueness of its cookies and the diverse community of entrepreneurs it supports. Committed to mental well-being, Dirty Dough has always had a mental health initiative baked into its own DNA, mirroring its motto and ensuring a focus on internal richness over external perfection. For more information, visit www.dirtydough.com.

Media Contact

Todd Ortiz, Dirty Dough Cookies, 1 (801) 610-9303, [email protected], https://dirtydoughcookies.com/

SOURCE Dirty Dough Cookies