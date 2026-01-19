Dirty Secret Gaming Studio Acquires Licensing Rights to America250 to Develop Official Fortnite Game Experiences

"This license allows us to tell the story of America through Fortnite in a way that feels interactive, accessible, and relevant, while creating thoughtful and authentic opportunities for brand partners inside the game world," Wes Butchko, President at Dirty Secret Gaming Studio Post this

Through this partnership, Dirty Secret Gaming Studio will develop a series of interactive game experiences native in Fortnite, often ranked the #1 gaming platform in the world, showcasing key moments, movements, and ideas from American history. Experiences will be designed around player participation, rather than passive viewing, combining gameplay, storytelling, and historical themes to engage consumers in new and immersive ways.

America250 is a nonpartisan, multi-year initiative working to engage every American in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. The America250 experiences developed by Dirty Secret Gaming Studio will highlight key moments, movements, and stories from U.S. history, reimagined for a modern gaming audience through interactive play, creating a fresh approach to historical content on a global platform.

Brand Sponsorship Integration

The interactive project will also offer brand placement opportunities for sponsors to deliver authentic brand integration within gameplay. Through thoughtful custom mechanics, power-ups, and environmental storytelling, Dirty Secret Gaming Studio has the ability to organically and natively integrate brand experience that properly align with celebrating American history.

"Fortnite gives us access to one of the largest and most engaged audiences in interactive entertainment," said Wes Butchko, President at Dirty Secret Gaming Studio. "This license allows us to tell the story of America in a way that feels interactive, accessible, and relevant, while creating thoughtful and authentic opportunities for brand partners inside the game world."

Initial planned American250 experiences include concept-driven game modes such as a vertical infinite climb inspired by the Apollo missions, a cooperative wave-based defense set during the Battle of the Alamo, and competitive arena encounters framed around symbolic ideological clashes rather than traditional combat. Dirty Secret has begun development on the America250 experiences for Fortnite, with additional details to be announced in the coming months.

About Dirty Secret Gaming Studio

Dirty Secret Gaming Studio (https://dirtysecret.xyz/about) is a game development studio focused on building original, experience-driven content across leading interactive platforms. The studio specializes in interactive worlds that blend entertainment, storytelling, and brand engagement.

