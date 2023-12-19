Disabled Entrepreneurs Gather in Washington, D.C. for 2Gether-International's Annual 'Flipping the Narrative' Reception

At the 2GI annual reception, more than $230K was raised to support resources and programming for disabled Entrepreneurs. The event was powered by title sponsor QB United and presenting sponsors Comcast NBCUniversal and Google.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2Gether-International (2GI), the largest global accelerator run by and for Disabled Entrepreneurs, hosted its second annual reception to recognize and celebrate the progress made in the Disability and Entrepreneurship spaces, including the incredible accomplishments of 2GI's esteemed alumni. The event, Flipping the Narrative: A Celebration of Disability and Entrepreneurship, took place Thursday December 7, at the North Hall at Eastern Market in Washington, D.C.

Attendees included the Disabled Founders who form the backbone of 2GI's extensive Disability Startup Network, along with 2GI's Corporate Partners, Advocacy Partners, Government Officials, influential voices from the Disability Community, and committed business leaders. The evening was also made possible by Title Sponsor QB United, a collective of current and former NFL Quarterbacks banding together to maximize charitable impact, as well as Comcast NBCUniversal and Google as Presenting Sponsors.

Highlights from the reception included:

Welcome remarks from 2GI Cohort alumnus, Ruby Taylor , Founder of Financial Joy School

, Founder of Financial Joy School Keynote address from Vint Cerf , Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google

, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google The presentation of esteemed awards, including:

The first annual Judith Heumann Innovation & Entrepreneurship Award, named in honor of the pioneering disability rights activist, and presented to Lachi, a 2GI Cohort alumnus, recording artist and founder of Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities (RAMPD)

The Policy Award, recognizing outstanding policy work in the areas of disability and entrepreneurship, presented to Senator Ben Cardin (D- Maryland )

(D- ) The Corporate Innovation & Entrepreneurship Award presented to Comcast NBCUniversal

Individual Entrepreneur Award presented to Vincent Randazzo of Capitol Knowledge

of Capitol Knowledge

"Congratulations 2Gether-International on yet another successful year supporting and elevating the work of entrepreneurs with disabilities," said Matt Hostetler, Managing Partner at Mission 3A and QB United. "We're proud and honored to support their mission and help multiply their impact."

The evening also featured a first time auction; in total, the Flipping the Narrative event raised more than $230K in funds to support 2GI's mission fostering a startup landscape that is not only accessible, but built especially for people with disabilities.

"It has been an unforgettable evening and I'm so grateful for our 2GI community, corporate sponsors and local policy and business leaders for coming together to champion both 2GI's 10-plus years of work, as well as to recognize all the amazing individuals who are changing the narrative around disability and showcasing that disabled innovation is fueling our economic and cultural landscapes," said Diego Marsical, Founder and CEO, 2Gether-International. "When we invest in entrepreneurs with disabilities, we invest in a more inclusive and progressive future for all."

Since the launch of 2GI's first accelerator in 2019, more than 70 startups have participated, and these businesses have collectively raised approximately $54 million dollars in funding from investment, revenue and acquisitions from outside investors. 2GI network's international community consists of over 600 founders with disabilities from 15 countries world-wide.

Additional photos are available here.

For more information on 2Gether-International and its Accelerator Cohort programs, visit https://2gether-international.org/.

About 2Gether-International:

2Gether-International is the leading startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

About QB United:

QB United is a 501(c)3 that exists to multiply the impact of existing charitable organizations' fundraising efforts and awareness campaigns by leveraging their collective audience platforms. The organization is led entirely by current and former NFL quarterbacks working together as one united voice. Learn more at www.qbunited.org

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

