Eleven Disabled Tech Founders Selected for 2Gether-International's Fall 2023 Cohort, Powered by Comcast NBCUniversal

Additional features of the Cohort include:

Founders will complete a series of startup workshops tailored to the unique experiences of people with disabilities

Custom one-on-one coaching from accredited leadership coaches

Peer-to-peer founder discussion and networking groups

Community building via 2GI's accessible online social platform, "The Get2gether'

World-class speakers and mentors in the entrepreneurship and/or disability sector

Connections to investors and support fundraising both during and post-program

"We're proud to partner with Comcast NBCUniversal to expand our network of inspiring, Disabled Founders, and welcome the talented and tenacious individuals – and their respective businesses – into our Fall 2023 Cohort, " said Diego Mariscal, Founder, CEO & Chief Disabled Officer of 2GI. "Our partnership with Comcast to make the Fall 2023 Cohort so robust goes beyond financial backing, as their support also enables 2GI and our participating Founders to more meaningfully and equitably engage with the entrepreneurship ecosystem at-large. Together, we'll continue to highlight disability as a competitive advantage for startups and businesses."

"Congratulations to the Fall 2023 Cohort for embarking on what I know will be an unforgettable experience," said Juan Otero, Senior Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, Comcast NBCUniversal. "Disability inclusion and entrepreneurship are at the heart of Comcast's values and we are grateful for our partners at 2Gether-International for everything they are doing to ensure a pathway to success for these incredible visionaries. Thank you for showing the world that disability is not a lack of ability, it's a lack of a solution."

The 2GI BIPOC Cohort Accelerator participants include:

Jordan Freeman , Founder of ariel, which leverages cutting-edge digital platforms to bridge the gap between individuals with disabilities and accessible businesses in their local communities.

, Founder of ariel, which leverages cutting-edge digital platforms to bridge the gap between individuals with disabilities and accessible businesses in their local communities. Stephanie Thomas , Founder of Cur8able; Guided by Stephanie's award-winning Disability Fashion Styling System: Accessible, Smart, Fashionable® Cur8able, PBC Simplifies Shopping and De-stresses DressingTM for the disabled, chronically ill, and injured.

, Founder of Cur8able; Guided by Stephanie's award-winning Disability Fashion Styling System: Accessible, Smart, Fashionable® Cur8able, PBC Simplifies Shopping and De-stresses DressingTM for the disabled, chronically ill, and injured. Christine Dodaj , Founder of SpEd Connect, an Education + Life Management platform for Parents of neuro-divergent children navigating special education.

, Founder of SpEd Connect, an Education + Life Management platform for Parents of neuro-divergent children navigating special education. Zakiyyah Walker , Founder of Chalice Premium, a beverage brand catering to the home mixologist with a discerning taste, a desire for quality, and a passion for entertaining; also on offer are low-alcohol and no-alcohol options.

, Founder of Chalice Premium, a beverage brand catering to the home mixologist with a discerning taste, a desire for quality, and a passion for entertaining; also on offer are low-alcohol and no-alcohol options. Esosa Ohonba , Founder of Layman, a two-sided legal tech marketplace to help everyday Americans create and file legal documents cheaply, easily, and communally.

, Founder of Layman, a two-sided legal tech marketplace to help everyday Americans create and file legal documents cheaply, easily, and communally. Ian Ramsdell , Founder of Kupros, a visionary tech company revolutionizing the additive manufacturing industry including pushing the limits of what's possible in 3D printing.

, Founder of Kupros, a visionary tech company revolutionizing the additive manufacturing industry including pushing the limits of what's possible in 3D printing. Sara-Louise Ackrill , Founder of Wired Differently, which creates products and services for neurodivergent people.

, Founder of Wired Differently, which creates products and services for neurodivergent people. Peter Conroy , Founder of The Difference App, a Digital Health Technology startup providing an innovative weight management App.

, Founder of The Difference App, a Digital Health Technology startup providing an innovative weight management App. Kristin Gross , Founder of Navdee, a digital health platform that connects patients and family caregivers to virtual Health Advocates.

, Founder of Navdee, a digital health platform that connects patients and family caregivers to virtual Health Advocates. Art Salindong , Founder of TRABUS, a technology company with a mission to connect the globe through disruptive wireless technologies and predictive intelligence.

, Founder of TRABUS, a technology company with a mission to connect the globe through disruptive wireless technologies and predictive intelligence. Diego Vicioso , Founder of Clew, a path retracing app designed for blind and visually impaired users to help them independently return to any desired locations.

"It's great to have the opportunity to work with a group of Founders of such a diverse array of businesses, from those that work to improve the lives of people with disabilities, to a startup poised to make inroads in the next era of manufacturing, to a platform making justice more accessible and equitable, to a luxury beverage company," said 2Gether-International Managing Director Keevin O'Rourke. "I'm excited to see how their companies develop through the 2GI Cohort and beyond."

Due to both systemic obstacles and antiquated biases in the workforce, entrepreneurship has become an increasingly viable option for people with disabilities to embark on a meaningful career path. According to a 2022 report from the National Disability Institute (NDI), "there are 1.8 million business owners with disabilities in the U.S.", and "with a significant portion (74 percent) of people with disabilities outside the labor force, entrepreneurship is an important employment option for this population. However, they are often hindered by limited access to affordable startup capital and a scarcity of support, services and programs tailored to their unique needs and challenges." 2GI's Cohorts aim to set the stage for visionary founders from the Disability Community to access the support and the investment capital they need and deserve to take their respective start-ups to the next level.

Since the launch of 2GI's first accelerator in 2019, about 70 startups have participated, and these businesses have collectively raised approximately $50 million dollars in funding from investment, revenue and acquisitions from outside investors. 2GI network's international community consists of over 600 founders with disabilities from 15 countries world-wide.

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International is the leading startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

