Disaronno International Enhances Spirits Portfolio with New Acquisitions and Award-Winning Releases

The Busker Irish Whiskey, a standout in Disaronno International's portfolio, introduced its first small batch expression this year: The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still. This year, the exceptional whiskey has earned 92 points, Double Gold, and Best Buy at the TAG Awards, and a Gold Medal at the International Spirits Challenge. Additionally, it won a gold medal with a score of 95 at the New York International Spirits competition. The Busker Single Malt also won the Gold Medal and 'Category Winner' at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, showcasing the award-winning quality of the entire Busker portfolio.

Additionally, Disaronno International has acquired Engine Gin, an Italian organic super-premium gin. Engine Gin has become a core brand within the company, reflecting Disaronno's commitment to authenticity, quality, design, innovation, and creativity. This strategic move underscores the company's dedication to expanding its range and meeting evolving market trends.

"We discovered that many consumers enjoy exploring the market for superior spirits. We share their appreciation for quality, authenticity, and uniqueness," says Robert Cullins, Chief Executive Officer. "This provides an excellent opportunity to create truly innovative and exclusive products, such as The Busker's Single Collection or Small Batch programs, Sagamore's Cask Series, and Engine Gin's superior liquid and innovative design. Premium whiskey has significantly contributed to the rise in spirits sales in the US, showing how consumers recognize the exceptional value in the exclusivity of these offerings."

Beyond its whiskey offerings, Disaronno International has a diverse range of award-winning products. The renowned Disaronno Originale and Disaronno Velvet each received 90 points and Double Gold by the TAG Awards, while TAG Awards awarded Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur Gold. Zucca Rabarbaro has earned a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a score of 95 for Wine Enthusiast.

Disaronno International LLC continues to set the standard in the spirits industry, emphasizing the exceptional quality of its expanding portfolio. To learn more about Disaronno International, visit http://www.disaronnointernational.com/.

About Disaronno International LLC:

Disaronno International LLC is a subsidiary of Illva Saronno SpA, a leader in the global spirits business. Disaronno International has always centered on the values of heritage, innovation, and quality. It is primarily known for Disaronno, "the world's favorite Italian liqueur", as well as for other great prestige products such as Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Engine Gin, Rabarbaro Zucca, The Busker Irish Whiskey, produced at Royal Oak Distillery in Ireland and Sagamore Spirits the acclaimed distillery known for its dedication to crafting the world's finest Maryland Style Rye Whiskey.. For more information, visit http://www.disaronnointernational.com

Media Contact

