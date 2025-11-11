Disc Makers and Spinney Media Partner to Help Artists Easily Sell CDs and Vinyl on Spotify, Amazon, and Bandcamp

"This offer, combining best-in-class manufacturing and fan fulfillment helps every artist and label engage their fans and make meaningful money from their music," said Rob Bach, Founder & CEO of Spinney Media. Post this

The partnership means independent artists can now:

Sell CDs and vinyl directly through their Spotify artist pages

List and sell physical albums on the world's biggest stores and marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and eBay

Easily fulfill orders placed on Bandcamp or an artist's own website

Sell their albums on Spinney Media's own web store

Warehouse CD and LP inventory securely

Ship orders to fans worldwide with discounted postage rates

"Independent musicians are the lifeblood of the music industry," said Tony van Veen, CEO of Disc Makers. "But too often, there are barriers preventing artists from earning a living. This partnership puts real power back in artists' hands. It's an opportunity to sell more product, drive more income, and save time and hassle."

All an artist has to do is make their CDs or vinyl albums with Disc Makers, send the product to Spinney, do their usual promotion, and wait for the online sales to start trickling in. No spreadsheets. No boxes in the living room. No more post office runs.

Independent artists ready to press vinyl or CDs — and start selling them seamlessly — can place orders at discmakers.com. The free Spinney Media subscription will be included automatically.

About Disc Makers

Disc Makers is the world's largest CD and vinyl manufacturer for independent musicians, filmmakers, and businesses. For nearly 80 years, Disc Makers has helped artists bring their creative work to life with high-quality physical media and custom packaging. Disc Makers believes every release deserves to be seen, heard, and held.

About Spinney Media

Spinney Media provides storage, fulfillment, and sales channel access for independent musicians. With transparent pricing, no minimums, and zero commission on product sales, Spinney makes it simple for artists to sell physical media worldwide without managing inventory or logistics themselves.

