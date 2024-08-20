Discipled Church Partners with Christian Leaders to Bring Discipleship to the Workplace

A company's overall product and productivity ultimately rest on the quality of its team. Through Marketplace Disciples, individual lives will be radically changed, families will be strengthened and healed, and businesses will be transformed, all to the glory of Jesus Christ. Post this

With its launch, Marketplace Disciples offers its 18 Marks of a Marketplace Disciple™ that focus on four key areas of spiritual and character maturity—an individual's soul, relationships, leadership, and character. The Bible study content will be constructed around these 18 Marks™ in hopes of building strong character and ethics in the workplace. Marketplace Disciples expects to see lives challenged and encouraged spiritually, relationally, professionally, and personally.

"As followers of Jesus, Christian executives have a unique calling and responsibility to ensure that they are 'seeking the kingdom of God' throughout their teams. Unfortunately, until today, they have lacked trusted resources that speak directly to the heart and soul of their team members—believers and non-believers alike," said Joshua Davis, CEO of Discipled Church. "We are both humbled and thrilled that God has placed Discipled Church in an incredible position to partner with these leaders to aid in their stewardship of their position and influence, and we look forward to seeing the fruit of our joint efforts."

