Discover a World of Cozy Adventures in Lehigh Valley, PA Amidst the Chilly Season

Avoid getting stuck in a rut this winter by visiting Lehigh Valley's premier indoor attractions to beat the chill and elevate your seasonal fun
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This winter, break free from the grip of cabin fever with a trip to Lehigh Valley, PA - a travel-friendly destination with many events and attractions that make winter fun, cozy and entertaining. Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, is sharing its insider's guide of the top things to do this winter season.
Whether it's seeking a trip back through time at one of Lehigh Valley's renowned museums, unleashing your inner artist at the colorful Crayola Experience, feeling the adrenaline rush at a Lehigh Valley Phantoms game, or revving your engine at the highly-anticipated Lehigh Valley Auto Show, Lehigh Valley has it all.
"Winter sometimes gets a bad rap for being cold and boring, but believe me, it is downright fun here in Lehigh Valley and we invite travelers to come check us out. We have a wide array of indoor activities, perfect for escaping the winter chill and embracing the warmth and diversity our region has to offer," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO for Discover Lehigh Valley. "There is so much happening this season with marquee events, museum exhibits, our bustling restaurant scene, and other seasonal activities that there is something for everyone to experience and enjoy."
Below, please find Lehigh Valley's "hottest" winter attractions:
- This January, experience belly laughs from top headliners at the SteelStacks Improv Comedy Festival.
- Zip and zoom around the Lehigh Valley Auto Show. Car lovers will rejoice at the sight of the best cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans the world has to offer.
- Check out the state-of-the-art arena and home to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, PPL Center. Attend the region's hottest events such as Disney on Ice, Monster Jam, hockey games and so much more.
- Enjoy a night of sights and sounds at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown. Witness top notch broadway performances, burlesque shows, and the Allentown Symphony Orchestra.
- The Allentown Art Museum Exhibits will keep visitors coming back for more year after year. The museum is home to works from the European Renaissance and Baroque eras, along with new exhibits like Angela Fraleigh: Threaded with Moonlight, Nostalgia for My Island: Puerto Rican Painting from the Museo de Arte de Ponce, and The Making of Gustave Baumann's"El Velorio (The Wake)."
- Written by William Shakespeare himself, the Main Stage in Center Valley will host "Twelfth Night", known as Shakespeare's most popular romantic comedy. Get your tickets before they're gone.
- Visit the latest and greatest exhibit at the National Museum of Industrial History, The Age of Convenience in the Home. This exhibit examines what it meant to strive for the American Dream following World War II.
- The Native American Beadwork: Evolution, Trade, and Artistry at the Museum of Indian Culture traces the progression of imported glass and beads, artistic expression, and identity of indigenous people throughout North America.
- Treat your loved one to a romantic night out at the Chop House at Wind Creek. This fine dining experience offers unique libations, decadent food, and divine desserts. But why stop there! Extend your stay and enjoy a night at the luxury Wind Creek® Bethlehem Hotel and check out their newest and most tranquil offering, Spa at Wind Creek.
- Extend your stay and enjoy a cozy night at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, named #1 Best Historic Hotel in the Country by U.S.A. TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Award.
- Cold weather shouldn't stop you from eating fresh and local produce all winter long. Stop by the Easton Winter Market for fresh fruit, veggies, baked goods, and more.
- Are you experiencing cabin fever with rambunctious toddlers? Escape to the Crayola Experience, Crayola's premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of hands-on, creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Easton, Pa., just a short drive away from Philadelphia and New York City.
For a full overview of all events happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
Media Contact
Laura Mackin, Discover Lehigh Valley, 215-350-6366, [email protected], https://www.discoverlehighvalley.com
SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley
