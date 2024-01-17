Discover a World of Cozy Adventures in Lehigh Valley, PA Amidst the Chilly Season

"Winter sometimes gets a bad rap for being cold and boring, but believe me, it is downright fun here in Lehigh Valley and we invite travelers to come check us out." Post this

"Winter sometimes gets a bad rap for being cold and boring, but believe me, it is downright fun here in Lehigh Valley and we invite travelers to come check us out. We have a wide array of indoor activities, perfect for escaping the winter chill and embracing the warmth and diversity our region has to offer," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO for Discover Lehigh Valley. "There is so much happening this season with marquee events, museum exhibits, our bustling restaurant scene, and other seasonal activities that there is something for everyone to experience and enjoy."

Below, please find Lehigh Valley's "hottest" winter attractions:

For a full overview of all events happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and for more fun things to do, follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Discover Lehigh Valley

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

Media Contact

Laura Mackin, Discover Lehigh Valley, 215-350-6366, [email protected], https://www.discoverlehighvalley.com

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley