Discover All That God Has for You Through the Power of Prophetic Counseling

"I wrote From Brokenness to Blessed because I've seen God's healing power transform brokenness into purpose, bringing restoration to those who felt spiritually stuck, weary, or lost," said Dr. Lakecia."

Dr. Lakecia Reddrick is an ordained minister, prophetic counselor, and Prophet of the Lord with a Doctorate in Social Impact Management, a Master's in Christian Ministry from Oral Roberts University, and a Master's in Psychology. She is passionate about guiding believers toward clarity, healing, and spiritual growth. With wisdom, prophetic insight, and a touch of sass, Dr. Lakecia equips others through Narrow Path Institute and its prophetic community, Truth Bearers, empowering them to walk boldly in faith.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. From Brokenness To Blessed is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Lakecia Reddrick, Salem Author Services, (240) 440-2410, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press