Discover All That God Has for You Through the Power of Prophetic Counseling

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Lakecia Reddrick shares her insight through From Brokenness To Blessed: Prophetic Counseling For Spiritual Growth ($14.99, paperback, 9798868517938; $6.99, e-book, 9798868517945).
Dr. Lakecia Reddrick has spent over 12 years walking alongside believers on their journey toward healing, purpose, and deeper intimacy with God. In this book, she shares the wisdom she has learned through experience, education, and study of God's Word to help her readers deepen their understanding of God and prepare to walk in their calling.
"I wrote From Brokenness to Blessed because I've seen God's healing power transform brokenness into purpose, bringing restoration to those who felt spiritually stuck, weary, or lost," said Dr. Lakecia."
Dr. Lakecia Reddrick is an ordained minister, prophetic counselor, and Prophet of the Lord with a Doctorate in Social Impact Management, a Master's in Christian Ministry from Oral Roberts University, and a Master's in Psychology. She is passionate about guiding believers toward clarity, healing, and spiritual growth. With wisdom, prophetic insight, and a touch of sass, Dr. Lakecia equips others through Narrow Path Institute and its prophetic community, Truth Bearers, empowering them to walk boldly in faith.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. From Brokenness To Blessed is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
