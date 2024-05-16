Discover Ashley Gutermuth's Inspirational Journey in U.S. Veterans Magazine's Special May Memorial Day Issue Spotlighting Armed Forces and Military Spouses

U.S. Veterans Magazine is excited to unveil its highly anticipated May Memorial Day issue, spotlighting the Armed Forces and military spouses. This special edition offers valuable insights into hot jobs, businesses and schools. Post this

Cover Story: Ashley Gutermuth – "She's Got This"

We feature the remarkable Ashley Gutermuth, a military spouse whose infectious humor and talent have captivated audiences worldwide. With her TED Talks garnering over 3 million views and counting, Gutermuth shares her inspiring journey and insights.

Readers can expect engaging content, including:

Hottest Jobs for Vets and MilSpouses

Life's Best Lessons Learned from…Failure?

Construction Careers Built for Veterans

Mastering Your Resume as a Military Spouse

5 Frustrating Leadership Mistakes to Avoid

Unlocking Veteran Talent: How Innovative Companies Excel

7 Dos & Don'ts in Supporting Veterans in the Workforce

Truths About Trauma: PTSD is Treatable

Balancing Military Commitments and Academic Success

5 Things You Need to Know Before Getting Your Business Certified as "Vet-Owned"

How to Hack Your Budget

About U.S. Veterans Magazine: U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is the premier resource for transitioning service members, service-disabled veterans, veteran business owners and their spouses and families. USVM is the link between qualified students, career and business candidates from the ranks of our nation's veteran organizations, educational institutions, corporate America and the federal government.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natalie Rodgers

Submissions Editor at U.S. Veterans Magazine

[email protected]

https://diversitycomm.net/

SOURCE DiversityComm, Inc.