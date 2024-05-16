Discover Ashley Gutermuth's Inspirational Journey in U.S. Veterans Magazine's Special May Memorial Day Issue Spotlighting Armed Forces and Military Spouses

See Ashley Gutermuth's inspiring journey in U.S. Veterans Magazine's May Memorial Day issue spotlighting Armed Forces and Military Spouses. Dive into insightful content covering hot jobs, construction careers, leadership, PTSD, and more.
IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine is excited to unveil its highly anticipated May Memorial Day issue, spotlighting the Armed Forces and military spouses. This special edition offers valuable insights into hot jobs, businesses and schools, with an emphasis on the vibrant careers and companies within the construction industry.
As the preeminent publication serving the military and veteran community, U.S. Veterans Magazine has earned the distinction of being ranked #2 within Google as the Top Veteran Magazine. With an extensive distribution network that includes TAP centers, military bases, VA hospitals, colleges and universities nationwide, U.S. Veterans Magazine is committed to providing invaluable insights into career opportunities, entrepreneurship, education and lifestyle topics.
Cover Story: Ashley Gutermuth – "She's Got This"
We feature the remarkable Ashley Gutermuth, a military spouse whose infectious humor and talent have captivated audiences worldwide. With her TED Talks garnering over 3 million views and counting, Gutermuth shares her inspiring journey and insights.
Readers can expect engaging content, including:
Hottest Jobs for Vets and MilSpouses
Life's Best Lessons Learned from…Failure?
Construction Careers Built for Veterans
Mastering Your Resume as a Military Spouse
5 Frustrating Leadership Mistakes to Avoid
Unlocking Veteran Talent: How Innovative Companies Excel
7 Dos & Don'ts in Supporting Veterans in the Workforce
Truths About Trauma: PTSD is Treatable
Balancing Military Commitments and Academic Success
5 Things You Need to Know Before Getting Your Business Certified as "Vet-Owned"
How to Hack Your Budget
About U.S. Veterans Magazine: U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is the premier resource for transitioning service members, service-disabled veterans, veteran business owners and their spouses and families. USVM is the link between qualified students, career and business candidates from the ranks of our nation's veteran organizations, educational institutions, corporate America and the federal government.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Natalie Rodgers
Submissions Editor at U.S. Veterans Magazine
SOURCE DiversityComm, Inc.
