Discover Award-Winning Jeweller Jeremy Hoye's New Website & Workshop

BRIGHTON, England, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Jeweller Jeremy Hoye is eager to announce the launch of his revamped website.
The new website offers a seamless online experience for customers to explore and purchase signature, unique, hand-carved jewellery. Over the last 30 years, Jeremy Hoye has been internationally recognised for his exceptional contemporary designs. Hoye invites you to visit the new website and discover the latest collections.
Jeremy Hoye's legendary workshop. is now in a beautifully restored Victorian building in Brighton's famous North Laine, just moments away from Brighton Train Station.
Hoye's jewellery workshop has been the creative hub for some years. This move has allowed Hoye to expand his offerings and continue crafting bespoke pieces that reflect his innovative spirit and dedication to quality.
Over the years, Hoye's signature designs have been featured on A-list celebrities such as Avril Lavigne, Dido, Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Robert Downey Jr., and Gary Numan, to name a few. His works have also been featured in Vogue, Absolute, Marie Claire, Elle, and many, many more. It's time to re-introduce you to Jeremy Hoye Jewellery.
"I am thrilled to unveil our new website, which provides a seamless experience into the world of Jeremy Hoye Jewellery." says Jeremy Hoye, founder and designer.
Hoye adds, "My workshop's new location has been a wonderful home for the past five years, and we look forward to welcoming in-person and online customers."
Explore the new website here: jeremy-hoye.co.uk, or visit his workshop directly:
Jeremy Hoye Jewellery
83 Gloucester Road,
Brighton & Hove
BN1 4AP
Media Contact
Jeremy Hoye, Jeremy Hoye Jewellery, 44 01273776097, [email protected] , https://www.jeremy-hoye.co.uk/
SOURCE Jeremy Hoye Jewellery
