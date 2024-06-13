Discover Award-Winning Jeweller Jeremy Hoye's New Website & Workshop

"I am thrilled to unveil our new website, which provides a seamless experience into the world of Jeremy Hoye Jewellery" Post this

Jeremy Hoye's legendary workshop. is now in a beautifully restored Victorian building in Brighton's famous North Laine, just moments away from Brighton Train Station.

Hoye's jewellery workshop has been the creative hub for some years. This move has allowed Hoye to expand his offerings and continue crafting bespoke pieces that reflect his innovative spirit and dedication to quality.

Over the years, Hoye's signature designs have been featured on A-list celebrities such as Avril Lavigne, Dido, Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Robert Downey Jr., and Gary Numan, to name a few. His works have also been featured in Vogue, Absolute, Marie Claire, Elle, and many, many more. It's time to re-introduce you to Jeremy Hoye Jewellery.

"I am thrilled to unveil our new website, which provides a seamless experience into the world of Jeremy Hoye Jewellery." says Jeremy Hoye, founder and designer.

Hoye adds, "My workshop's new location has been a wonderful home for the past five years, and we look forward to welcoming in-person and online customers."

Explore the new website here: jeremy-hoye.co.uk, or visit his workshop directly:

Jeremy Hoye Jewellery

83 Gloucester Road,

Brighton & Hove

BN1 4AP

<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2520.2096087687737!2d-0.1431465236780324!3d50.82728127166657!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x4875850ba1ad4875%3A0x8535f4d687b59363!2sJeremy%20Hoye%20Jewellery!5e0!3m2!1sen!2suk!4v1718108094012!5m2!1sen!2suk" width="600" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade"></iframe>

Media Contact

Jeremy Hoye, Jeremy Hoye Jewellery, 44 01273776097, [email protected] , https://www.jeremy-hoye.co.uk/

SOURCE Jeremy Hoye Jewellery