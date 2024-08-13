Discover Developments in Renewable Energy on an Upcoming Segment of Advancements

Learn how improvements in renewable energy are leading the way to a more sustainable future.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on the many benefits of renewable energy as it explores the path towards net-zero.

This segment will educate about the need to expand renewable energy projects and how farmers are playing a growing role in the development of clean energy today. The show will share how renewable energy, like solar and wind, is helping farmers and ranchers to stabilize income, boost yields, improve infrastructure, and preserve land.

Viewers will learn about Deriva Energy (Deriva), one of the nation's leading independent power producers, as the show explores its zero-emission generating solutions. Audiences will hear how Deriva is empowering communities, providing jobs and workforce development for rural areas, keeping farms in the family, and providing a second source of income to agricultural landowners.

"Sustainable, long-term investment in rural and agricultural communities is at the core of our mission," said Ernie Kapopoulos, Vice-President of Operations at Deriva Energy. "Our wind and solar plants are not only supporting local economies but also creating robust tax revenues and new opportunities for local governments, landowners and residents. It is more than just energy—it's about promoting communities and driving meaningful economic growth."

The segment will explore how Deriva is making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates, as well as how it is helping farmers to smooth out the often-uncertain financial nature of agriculture.

"With 5,900 megawatts of operating and under construction wind, utility scale solar, and storage assets across the U.S., Deriva remains one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how Deriva's solutions are leading the way towards a clean energy future."

Deriva Energy, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is an established leader in clean energy, with over 6,000 megawatts of operating and under construction wind, utility scale solar and storage assets across the U.S. Formerly known as Duke Energy Renewables, Deriva is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets.

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

