Discover Fascinating Revelations of Heaven Through Hundreds of Bible Quotes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ron Steege provides an exploration of heaven and eternal life in the book, HEAVEN: As Revealed in the Holy Scriptures ($16.49, paperback, 9781662895029; $26.49, hardcover, 9781662895036; $7.99, e-book, 9781662895043).
Steege was aware that many Christians did not fully understand heaven, so he penned a thoughtfully written book with fascinating revelations. Through more than 200 quotes taken directly from the Bible, he presents readers with an enlightening vision revealed by God, about life after death. This includes opening a window into the events that will lead up to the end of time and the end of all human history. This book brings to light stunning revelations about what new spiritual bodies will be like in heaven, a glimpse into what eternal lives in heaven will entail, and what relationships with angels will be. Readers will also discover the amazing imagery of Christ in his magnificent spiritual beauty. This book provides a complete understanding of the message of eternal hope through salvation, gifted from the loving Creator to His followers.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Steege said, "The early seeds for the book were planted as I became aware that friends and family, who had attended church for decades, seemed to know little about heaven beyond vague generalities. As the outline for the book developed, I decided to base the chapters on topics or questions about heaven that I felt were unresolved in the minds of many, both within and without the Christian community. You will get a quick sense of this by reading the chapter titles listed in the book."
Ron Steege was raised in a Christian home with generational ties to the Lutheran Church. After he and his wife, Jenn, relocated to Arizona, they discovered a new dimension to Christian life and learning in the non-denominational church community. This journey began at Christ Community Church in Tucson, Arizona and then continued at Scottsdale Bible Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. Later they attended St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Paradise Valley, Arizona. St. Barnabas enhanced their spiritual life with the study of contemplative prayer. They have now returned to Scottsdale Bible where a contemporary worship service with dynamic Bible-based teaching is drawing thousands of believers of all ages to the salvation message. Steege is a retired luxury home builder who, as a layman, has had a life-long love of the study of Scripture. He enjoys fine art painting and traveling around the western part of the country with his wife.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. HEAVEN: As Revealed in the Holy Scriptures is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
