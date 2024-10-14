Discover Fascinating Revelations of Heaven Through Hundreds of Bible Quotes

"The early seeds for the book were planted as I became aware that friends and family, who had attended church for decades, seemed to know little about heaven beyond vague generalities." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Steege said, "The early seeds for the book were planted as I became aware that friends and family, who had attended church for decades, seemed to know little about heaven beyond vague generalities. As the outline for the book developed, I decided to base the chapters on topics or questions about heaven that I felt were unresolved in the minds of many, both within and without the Christian community. You will get a quick sense of this by reading the chapter titles listed in the book."

Ron Steege was raised in a Christian home with generational ties to the Lutheran Church. After he and his wife, Jenn, relocated to Arizona, they discovered a new dimension to Christian life and learning in the non-denominational church community. This journey began at Christ Community Church in Tucson, Arizona and then continued at Scottsdale Bible Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. Later they attended St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Paradise Valley, Arizona. St. Barnabas enhanced their spiritual life with the study of contemplative prayer. They have now returned to Scottsdale Bible where a contemporary worship service with dynamic Bible-based teaching is drawing thousands of believers of all ages to the salvation message. Steege is a retired luxury home builder who, as a layman, has had a life-long love of the study of Scripture. He enjoys fine art painting and traveling around the western part of the country with his wife.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. HEAVEN: As Revealed in the Holy Scriptures is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

