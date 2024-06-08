Discover Flora: Could This Be the Most Gorgeous Cat Toy in the World?

Catenary Home, based in Austin, TX, has introduced the Flora Cat Wand, a luxurious and visually stunning cat toy that redefines pet accessories. Handmade from natural, pet-safe materials in Nepal and designed to resemble a calla lily, the Flora Cat Wand transcends typical cat toys, serving both as engaging play for cats and elegant decor for homes. Founder Wicksie Tu emphasizes its timeless appeal and functionality, declaring it a game-changer for cat owners and possibly the most beautiful cat toy in the world.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catenary, an emerging name in designer pet furniture, unveils the Flora Cat Wand, a groundbreaking blend of beauty and functionality designed to captivate both cats and their owners.

Crafted with precision and care in Nepal, each Flora Cat Wand is handmade from 100% natural, pet-safe wool and suede cords that cats around the world will find irresistible. Its design, inspired by the elegant calla lily, elevates it from a mere toy to a stunning decorative element that pet owners will proudly showcase in their homes.

"With Flora, we've pushed the boundaries of what a cat toy can be," said Wicksie Tu, Founder of Catenary. "A lot of cat owners feel they're treated like second-class citizens, and when you walk into the toy section for cats, it feels like things were created to be forgotten. Wands are universally loved so Flora is not just about instinctual play, it's about having something timeless and display-worthy that can work with every phase of your lives and homes."

The Flora Cat Wand is now available for pre-order until July 20th, promising "irresistible fun draped in elegance". For further details on the Flora Cat Wand or to place your pre-order, visit catenaryhome.com.

About Catenary Home: Launched just a year ago, Catenary is dedicated to merging contemporary design with practical pet solutions, creating pieces that perfectly integrate into stylish modern homes. Operating from Austin, TX, Catenary aspires to set new standards in the pet furniture industry with its focus on design and functionality.

