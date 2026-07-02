Discover Health Welcomes Two Board-Certified Pediatricians to Its San Francisco Practice

"Families deserve time, access, and a pediatrician who truly knows their child. Dr. Glynn and Dr. Hurd bring the clinical excellence, warmth, and long-term partnership that define our model of care." Post this

"At Discover Health, pediatric care is built around relationships," said Oded Herbsman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Discover Health. "Families deserve time, access, and a pediatrician who truly knows their child. Dr. Glynn and Dr. Hurd bring the clinical excellence, warmth, and long-term partnership that define our model of care."

Dr. Glynn brings more than a decade of experience caring for children in premier pediatric settings. She most recently served as Chief Medical Officer and lead pediatrician at GetzWell Pediatrics and completed her residency at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. Her approach centers on building lasting relationships with families and supporting children through milestones, challenges, and everyday health needs.

"I love seeing my patients grow up," said Dr. Nicole Glynn. "Being an extension of their family and supporting them through milestones and challenges is the most meaningful part of my work."

Dr. Hurd brings nearly two decades of clinical experience in pediatrics and adolescent medicine. Trained at Stanford University and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, she emphasizes partnership, education, and helping parents feel informed and confident in decisions about their child's health.

"When families feel informed and supported, they can make the best decisions for their children," said Dr. Sophia Hurd.

Discover Health's pediatric program offers extended appointments, direct physician access, preventive and proactive care, whole-family support, and in-home visit availability throughout the greater San Francisco area. The practice's San Francisco team provides care for all ages through a membership-based concierge model focused on relationships, trust, and availability.

The addition of Dr. Glynn and Dr. Hurd reflects Discover Health's continued commitment to expanding access to high-touch, personalized pediatric care in San Francisco and across the Bay Area.

"Families today are looking for more than rushed visits and long wait times," Dr. Herbsman said. "They want a trusted physician who knows their child's story, understands their family, and has the time to care deeply. That is what we are building at Discover Health."

Discover Health is now welcoming new pediatric families in San Francisco.

About Discover Health

Discover Health is a concierge medical practice delivering trusted, personalized care through exceptional physicians and dedicated care teams. With a mission to provide personalized care for every patient, Discover Health serves adults, children, seniors, executives, families, and businesses through a model centered on access, continuity, compassion, and long-term relationships.

Media Contact

Miguel Magana, Discover Health, 1 (628) 345-4856, [email protected], https://www.discoverhealthmd.com/

SOURCE Discover Health