Discover how Innovations in Software and Technology are Empowering Manufacturers

Explore how developments in software are bringing advanced therapy medicines to more patients.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent improvements in software solutions for the medicinal manufacturing sector.

This segment will discover how technology is being used to enable Advanced Therapy Manufacturers to bring Advanced Medicinal Products (ATMPs) to more people, making the highly specialized area of medicine deliverables more available and affordable.

Viewers will learn how Autolomous' IT solutions enable CGT manufacturers to scale and streamline operations by integrating siloed information into one digital platform. Audiences will learn about AutoloMATE, which helps CGT manufacturers gain insights and efficiencies within their workflows, supporting them from development and clinical trials towards commercialization.

"Our mission goes beyond the realms of code and technology. We're orchestrating a revolutionary shift in how we approach and deliver medicine. It's our ambition to democratize access to life-altering treatments, making them universally available, economically viable, and logistically feasible," said Alexander Seyf, Autolomous CEO and Co-founder.

Hearing from experts at CBM – the world's largest CGT manufacturing site, the segment will explore how Autolomous provides confidence in on time delivery to help manufacturers meet ambitious clinical development schedules and get products to market.

"Leveraging integrations with advanced therapy suppliers is helping manufacturers to deliver a seamless end-to-end solution," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this further on the show."

About Autolomous:

Autolomous Ltd is dedicated to leveraging technology to drive excellence, accelerate growth, and deliver CGTs to patients worldwide. Autolomous ensures that its solutions both meet and anticipate evolving regulatory standards. This proactive approach enables CGT manufacturers to optimize processes, reduce operational costs, and expand the reach of cell and gene therapies to an ever-growing patient demographic.

Central to Autolomous, the autoloMATE® platform has been purposefully designed to enhance efficiency, foster scalability, and streamline GMP processes, ensuring the timely and compliant release of cell & gene therapies.

For more information, visit: https://autolomous.com/

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

