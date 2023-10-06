Discover How Through His Spiritual Strength, Daniel Overcame Imprisonment and Was Triumphant

Xulon Press presents a Biblical Commentary on the Old Testament's book of Daniel for anyone needing answers about today's ever-changing and unpredictable life.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Lucie Poirier provides a clever and refreshing Biblical study in Remember Daniel: And Don't Forget the Days of Noah ($15.49, paperback, 9781662881961; $6.99, e-book, 9781662881978).
Dr. Poirier provides a comprehensive guide for Christian readers, a thorough analysis of the prophetic book of Daniel, exploring the various ways his messages apply to the world of today. As Daniel reflects many of the happenings that people face today, the author relates the economic, political, and social aspects of Daniel's time to today, revealing remarkable accurate similarities. Dr. Porter wants readers to see how Daniel's dedication to the Lord helped him overcome many hardships that he faced, and that followers of today can do the same. In addition to demonstrating the importance of Daniel and his experiences, readers will also discover several other interesting Bible stories, like Noah and Sodom and Gomorrah, tying those important messages to present-day issues and events.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Poirier said, "I was inspired to write this book as I watched the body of Christ live as if there's no urgency to the times that we are living in."
Dr. Lucie Poirier considers herself blessed, anointed, and guided by the Holy Spirit. She lives her calling as an apostolic leader, pastor, author, and director of the non-profit organization Dancing for the Endtime Harvest. Through her ministry, she has used dance to share the Word by raising up dance ministries and ministers for the Kingdom of God. She is a passionate visionary who works diligently to improve the next generation. Dr. Poirier holds a doctorate degree in biblical studies with a focus on eschatology. Her husband is also a pastor. She has traveled every continent ministering. Dr. Poirier loves to travel because she loves the many beautiful cultures of the world. She is also the author of Dance for A Harvest: A Dancer's Journey From Egypt to the Promised Land.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Remember Daniel: And Don't Forget the Days of Noah is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
