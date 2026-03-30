Discover Iceland's Shoulder Season: Slower Travel, Fewer Crowds and New Experiences

As travelers look ahead and plan thoughtfully, avoiding the peak summer months presents an opportunity to embrace a slower pace, fewer crowds and deeper connections for the 2026–2027 season. Post this

North Iceland: North Iceland's shoulder season months offer opportunities for skiing, Northern Lights viewing and discovering the region's locally sourced food scene. The opening of a Hilton hotel in Akureyri in May 2026 will provide a new base for exploring North Iceland's landscapes and culinary experiences.

Reykjanes: Reykjanes invites travelers to experience the powerful energy of its volcanic landscape. The region highlights Iceland's connection between nature, energy and sustainability. Beyond the Blue Lagoon, visitors can explore the area's vast open spaces, known for exceptional stargazing and Northern Lights viewing.

Reykjavík: The capital city prioritizes sustainability and meaningful experiences that encourage visitors to slow down and stay longer. In 2026, travelers can be among the first to stay at new openings such as the Radisson Red and CityHub on Hverfisgata. New attractions are also on the horizon, including an expansion of the Lava Show and an immersive volcano experience at Perlan.

South Iceland: Shoulder season is an ideal time to stay in South Iceland, where geothermal energy shapes culture, cuisine and daily life. Visitors can experience this through greenhouse dining at Friðheimar or traditional rye bread baking at Laugarvatn, as well as through the region's lagoons and natural pools. New in 2026, travelers can visit the Laugarás Lagoon or embark on a snowbike adventure with Arctic Trailblazers.

The Westfjords: The Westfjords emphasize slow travel and authenticity, encouraging visitors to connect deeply with the journey. The shoulder months bring a sense of tranquility and improved conditions for Northern Lights viewing. Travelers can explore unique attractions such as the Icelandic Sorcery and Witchcraft Museum or soak in natural hot pots like Pollurinn while taking in the surrounding mountain landscapes.

West Iceland: Just a short drive from Reykjavík, West Iceland offers one of the country's most rewarding winter road trips without requiring long travel times. The region unfolds across four distinct routes: the dramatic fjords of Hvalfjörður, the history-rich Silver Circle, the breathtaking Snæfellsnes Peninsula (a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve) and Dalir, where visitors can explore Eiríksstaðir, the birthplace of Leif Erikson.

About Visit Iceland:

Visit Iceland, the official destination marketing office, aims to attract travelers to Iceland. We work effectively on promoting and marketing to consumers in cooperation with the tourism industry under the umbrella brand of Inspired by Iceland. We are a platform for cooperation with an effective network with domestic and foreign tour operators and other stakeholders in Icelandic tourism.

Visit Iceland – www.visiticeland.com

Youtube – www.youtube.com/user/inspiredbyiceland

Facebook – www.facebook.com/inspiredbyiceland

Twitter – @Iceland

Instagram – @Inspiredbyiceland

Media Contact

Macy Cantrell, Visit Iceland, 1 7404976239, [email protected]

SOURCE Visit Iceland