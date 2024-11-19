Discover Japan's Hidden Heritage: Experience Gokayama Through the Nanto City VR360 Virtual Tour!

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Treasures and Stunning Landscapes of Gokayama in Nanto City with a Groundbreaking Japan Virtual Reality Experience.

NANTO CITY, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Nanto announces the launch of the Nanto City VR360 Virtual Tour, an innovative experience showcasing the hidden gems of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Gokayama.

Developed in partnership with SeiRogai, Inc., a Tokyo-based media technology startup, this project utilizes advanced VR filming techniques to reveal the region's cultural treasures. The interactive tour combines VR360 capabilities with documentary storytelling, supported by Japan's Vision for a Digital Garden City strategy. The tour promotes the UNESCO-recognized villages of Suganuma and Ainokura, aiming to raise awareness of their unique heritage.

Located 280 km northwest of Tokyo, Nanto is celebrated for its stunning landscapes and cultural richness. Despite its UNESCO designation, much of the city's historic legacy remains unexplored. Mayor Mikio Tanaka emphasizes the tour's potential to enhance tourism, boost the local economy, and preserve traditions for future generations.

Experience Gokayama Like Never Before

This seven-minute VR tour immerses viewers in Gokayama, offering a first-ever look at Suganuma and Ainokura Villages. Viewers can explore private gassho-zukuri homes, learning about their architectural and cultural significance. This living historical village is exceptional among World Heritage Sites, surrounded by museums, restaurants, and inns.

Nanto City Shines at Tourism EXPO 2024

At the recent Tourism EXPO 2024, Nanto's booth attracted over 2,500 visitors. Research shows VR tours significantly enhance tourism interest, with many attendees eager to visit after experiencing Gokayama's beauty and local culture through the virtual tour, including the Kokiriko folkdance and washi papermaking.

Official Statement

The City of Nanto noted, "Our VR tour captivated many at the EXPO, especially children. We received overwhelming interest from attendees wanting to visit Nanto. As we promote internationally, we look forward to inspiring global audiences to explore our region."

Join the Adventure with the Nanto City VR360 Virtual Tour

The immersive Nanto City VR360 Virtual Tour is available globally on smartphones or PCs, requiring no VR headset. Sign up at https://www.globalvirtualtravel.com to discover Nanto's breathtaking landscapes and rich culture. The tour is offered in English, with subtitles in additional languages.

Exciting collaborations between Nanto and SeiRogai are anticipated to further promote Nanto's remarkable qualities on a global stage.

To learn more about Nanto City's cultural heritage and the virtual tour, watch our introductory video on YouTube.

About SeiRogai

SeiRogai is a dynamic Tokyo-based startup specializing in media production, advertising, branding, media technology, and business consultancy. Known for its comprehensive, one-stop solutions in media production and digital marketing, SeiRogai also offers strategic consulting services tailored to businesses of all sizes. The company brings together a diverse team of seasoned experts from multiple industries, offering clients a holistic approach to meet their unique challenges and drive sustainable growth.

Recognized as one of Japan's "Next Unicorn" startups by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, SeiRogai is at the forefront of media innovation. With pioneering innovations like Global Virtual Travel and SeiRogaiTV, the company is redefining the future of immersive experiences and leading the way in cutting-edge media technologies.

