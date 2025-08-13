Discover Lehigh Valley Launches Next-Generation Website, Blending Heritage and Innovation to Elevate the Visitor Experience

"Lehigh Valley is a destination where history and innovation go hand in hand, and our new website captures that energy in a dynamic, digital format, " said Alex Michaels, President & CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. Post this

In the past year, DiscoverLehighValley.com welcomed more than 4.1 million unique users — over 81% of them first-time visitors — with 5.1 million sessions and 9.1 million page views. Most users were looking for activities and events, which helped inform the site's new structure as a dynamic editorial hub focused on discovery and storytelling.

Highlights of the new platform include:

Heritage-inspired visuals with modern typography and playful iconography

A seasonal dial that updates imagery and stories throughout the year

A prominent AI-powered search that acts as a digital concierge

A modular CMS that allows for easy content updates and campaign flexibility

For many travelers, a destination's website is their first introduction to the location — and that moment matters. Discover Lehigh Valley's redesigned site delivers an engaging, user-friendly experience that inspires online visitors to become in-person guests. Built as a flexible, forward-thinking platform, it supports both user needs and the region's tourism growth. As interest in the region continues to grow ahead of major national milestones like America250, the site is equipped to welcome new audiences with seamless navigation, inspiring content, and dynamic event integration.

"Partnering with Discover Lehigh Valley, we set out to create a digital experience that captures the spirit of the region and inspires visitors to explore," said Gregg Shapiro, President and Chief Creative Officer at Tempest. "The new site celebrates the community's voice, connects travelers with authentic local experiences, and invites everyone to be part of the Lehigh Valley story."

Visit the new site and start planning your next getaway at DiscoverLehighValley.com.

About Discover Lehigh Valley:

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites, including Moravian Church Settlements - Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark District. Many of America's favorite brands, such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks, and Olympus, originate from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

About Tempest:

Tempest provides CRM, Web and Digital Marketing solutions that empower innovative Destination Organizations to grow and make a positive impact in their communities. For more information about Tempest, please visit http://www.tempest.im.

Media Contact

Claudia Wyrzykowski, Discover Lehigh Valley, 215-651-2582, [email protected], https://www.discoverlehighvalley.com

