Discover Lehigh Valley to Host 2025 Ultimate Frisbee High School National Invite at Grange Park

"Hosting the High School National Invite underscores Lehigh Valley's reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "From our state-of-the-art facilities to our vibrant local culture and welcoming community, we're thrilled to offer an unforgettable experience to athletes and fans alike. Events like this inspire connection, foster pride and create lasting economic benefits for our region."

The tournament features teams that earn invitations based on their performance during the 2024-2025 academic year, as determined by Ultiworld's biweekly power rankings and input from coaches. Additionally, winners of select qualifying tournaments throughout the season will secure automatic bids to compete.

"The enthusiasm from the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania's ultimate frisbee community has been tremendous," said HSNI Tournament Director Juan Acosta. "We're excited to bring the event to this region and look forward to showcasing some of the best high school ultimate frisbee in the country."

For more information on the tournament, including team rankings, qualification details and event updates, visit the High School National Invite website or contact [email protected].

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

