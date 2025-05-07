Discover Lehigh Valley Unveils New Website and Destination Commercial to Boost Regional Tourism

"Tourism is about more than just travel — it's about building connections, supporting local businesses, and fueling regional pride," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. Post this

During the event, special recognition was given to Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong and Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure for their continued leadership and support of the region. Charlene Donchez Mowers received the Lehigh Valley Legacy Award, honoring her visionary work in securing UNESCO World Heritage recognition for Moravian Church Settlements – Bethlehem.

The refreshed DiscoverLehighValley.com, set to launch in mid-July 2025, will offer a dynamic, user-first experience. Featuring a streamlined design, AI-powered search, full-site language translation, and intuitive navigation, the platform is built to be more accessible and engaging for potential visitors, no matter what part of the world they're visiting from.

The new destination commercial, produced with Allentown-based agency Klunk & Millan, features 50 Lehigh Valley locations and highlights the region's natural beauty, cultural richness, historic charm, and iconic attractions. It will air across streaming and social platforms to attract new audiences to the region.

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

