Discover Lehigh Valley's Mary Coryell Named one of 30 Future Leaders of Destination Organization Industry

Mary is among other emerging leaders who will also be named one of Destinations International's 2024 30 Under 30 recipients

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, is thrilled to announce that Mary Coryell has been named one of Destinations International's 2024 30 Under 30 recipients. To learn more about each honoree, click here.

Mary Coryell, the Partner Relations Manager for Discover Lehigh Valley, is a destination marketing professional with over eight years of experience in event management, customer relationship management, email marketing, and more. Coryell, manages over 1,000 partners, monthly and quarterly e-newsletters, as well as oversees the CRM, website content calendar, among other various daily tasks.

"At Discover Lehigh Valley, we're fortunate to have a talented team driving our success. Mary, our Partner Relations Manager, exemplifies this. Her dedication to building strong relationships has been instrumental in forging key partnerships that are essential for attracting visitors and showcasing all our region has to offer," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO, Discover Lehigh Valley. "We are incredibly proud of her and believe she is fully deserving of this honor and recognition from Destinations International."

Coryell received her Bachelor's degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management with a concentration in Event Leadership from Temple University's School of Sport, Tourism, and Hospitality Management, located in Philadelphia, PA. Outside of working at Discover Lehigh Valley, you can find Coryell exploring new trails with her dog Henry, volunteering with Easton Main Street Initiative, traveling the world, and taking in new cultures.

Destinations International is committed to investing and preparing the leaders of tomorrow and developing future industry leaders that represent a diverse set of backgrounds and perspectives. Each year, 30 individuals under the age of 30 are selected to gain valuable industry networking opportunities and increased thought leadership throughout the year. This year's honorees hail from 30 unique destinations across four countries and were selected from a competitive pool of 96 applicants.

"The 30 Under 30 program remains critical to our organization's vision and mission," said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. "As our industry moves toward recovery, we are especially excited to announce these young professionals as they are the future of the travel and tourism industry."

The Destinations International Foundation believes it is important to empower future leaders," said Ellie Westman Chin, CDME, president and CEO of Destination Madison and chair of the Destinations International Foundation. "We are thrilled to see the 30 Under 30 Program enter its 14th year, and we are thankful for the foundation investors who make programs like these possible for our industry through their contributions. We look forward to engaging with this group of emerging leaders through professional development, educational opportunities and networking with industry peers and leaders throughout the year and in the years to come.

"We are pleased to honor this year's 30 Under 30 class of bright and talented young leaders," said Mike Gamble, President and CEO of SearchWide Global. "Year after year, I am consistently impressed by the caliber of individuals we welcome into this program, representing destinations worldwide. We remain committed to helping our young leaders shape the future of our industry."

The 2024 30 Under 30 Class Includes:

Alexandria Eady , Content Manager, Richmond Region Tourism

, Content Manager, Richmond Region Tourism America Segura , Public Relations Manager, Visit Corpus Christi

, Public Relations Manager, Visit Corpus Christi Andrew Lawrence , Assistant Director, Arlington Sports Commission, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau

, Assistant Director, Arlington Sports Commission, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau Brittany Jones , Marketing Project Manager, Discover Durham

, Marketing Project Manager, Discover Durham Caitlin Neal , Marketing Director, Gilmer Chamber/Pick Ellijay

, Marketing Director, Gilmer Chamber/Pick Ellijay Catherine Streater , Senior Coordinator, Brand USA

, Senior Coordinator, Cristina Fernandes , Leisure Sales Coordinator, Discover Puerto Rico

, Leisure Sales Coordinator, Discover Puerto Rico Fallon Tullier , Research and Technology Manager, Visit Baton Rouge

, Research and Technology Manager, Visit Baton Rouge Hailey Post , Destination Data Manager, Visit Raleigh

, Destination Data Manager, Visit Raleigh Ian Wallis , Sales & Marketing Manager, Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism

, Sales & Marketing Manager, Cajun Bayou Tourism Jessica VanDeMar , Marketing Manager, Visit Finger Lakes

, Marketing Manager, Visit Finger Lakes Kasmara Freiderich, National Sales Manager, Experience Rochester, MN

Katie Clarke , People and Culture Coordinator, Destination Vancouver

, People and Culture Coordinator, Destination Vancouver Lee Prutsman , Senior Marketing Manager, Visit KC

, Senior Marketing Manager, Visit KC Luke Alexopoulos , Senior Public Relations Manager, Visit Eau Claire

, Senior Public Relations Manager, Visit Eau Claire Macy Dolton , Content Marketing Specialist, Destination DC

, Content Marketing Specialist, Destination DC Maggie Carter , Creative Marketing Manager, Visit Baltimore

, Creative Marketing Manager, Visit Baltimore Martin Garneau , Senior Manager, Systems Architecture and Application Development, - Banff & Lake Louise Tourism

, Senior Manager, Systems Architecture and Application Development, - Banff & Lake Louise Tourism Mary Coryell , Manager, Partner Relations, Discover Lehigh Valley

, Manager, Partner Relations, Discover Lehigh Valley Megan Myers , Digital Media Director, Hocking Hills Tourism Association

, Digital Media Director, Hocking Hills Tourism Association Megane Simone , Bid & Communication Manager, Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation

, Bid & Communication Manager, & Conventions Foundation Millie Stewart , Director of Sales, Visit Ogden

, Director of Sales, Visit Ogden Nathaniel Sweetman , Sports Marketing Coordinator, Visit Sarasota County

, Sports Marketing Coordinator, Visit Sarasota County Orla Moule , Business Events Assistants, Fáilte Ireland

, Business Events Assistants, Fáilte Samantha Green Ewald , Destination Services Manager, Visit Charlotte/Charlotte - Regional Visitor's Authority

, Destination Services Manager, Visit Charlotte/Charlotte - Regional Visitor's Authority Sheridan Powell , Communications Specialist, Visit Colorado Springs

, Communications Specialist, Visit Colorado Springs Sydney Macapagal , Digital Content Strategist, Visit Galveston

, Digital Content Strategist, Visit Galveston Sydney O'Connell , Marketing Manager, Visit Fort Worth

, Marketing Manager, Visit Fort Worth Wayne Stewart , Director of Marketing & Communications, Visit Casper

, Director of Marketing & Communications, Visit Casper Wesley Sosa , Graphic Designer and Brand Manager, Visit Stockton

Now in its 14th year, the 30 Under 30 program is supported by founding program partner, SearchWide Global and sponsored by Fired Up! Culture and IMEX. For more information on the 30 Under 30 Program and the 2024 30 Under 30 class, please visit destinationsinternational.org/general-information/30-under-30.

