Discover Nanjing's Glorious Colorful Tapestry This Autumn

Cultural festivals, sweet delicacies, and vibrant foliage await in China's ancient capital city

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This fall, the historic yet modern city of Nanjing offers a delightful experience with cooler temperatures and a vibrant picturesque landscape. The ancient Chinese capital has much to offer, from captivating cultural experiences and alluring culinary delights to enchanting tree-lined mountain strolls and serene boat rides through cypress ponds. Embrace the seasonal delights of Nanjing through a variety of engaging activities and experiences, including:

Join the Magic of the Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrations

Celebrate fall with mooncakes, lanterns, and skygazing in one of Nanjing's most unique cultural experiences. Mid-Autumn Festival takes place Friday, September 29 and is one of the most significant traditional celebrations in China. This joyous occasion falls when the moon is at its fullest and brightest. Families and friends come together to enjoy a festive atmosphere to celebrate the harvest season. As a hallmark of the festival, mooncakes, a delicious pastry with sweet or savory fillings, are exchanged as gifts among loved ones. Then, as night falls, the sky becomes illuminated with colorful lanterns, creating a magical scene in Nanjing's Confucius Temple area. Gathering outdoors, people appreciate the beauty of the full moon, believing it symbolizes unity and reunion. Mid-Autumn Festival serves as a cherished time for bonding, sharing traditions, and expressing gratitude for bountiful blessings.

Enjoy Sweet Autumnal Delicacies

As the scented osmanthus blossom fills the air, the city comes alive with the aroma of this enchanting flower during the fall season. Not only do osmanthus trees grace the city streets with delicate blossoms, creating a delightful ambiance, but they are also a key ingredient in Nanjing's cuisine. Osmanthus cake, a delectable traditional Chinese pastry, holds a special place in the city's culinary heritage. Infused with the fragrant osmanthus flower, the cake delights the senses with its sweet aroma and flavor. Its soft and tender texture, often adorned with a golden or pale-yellow hue, evokes the picturesque beauty of autumn in the city.

Shaped like a plum blossom, plum blossom cake is generously filled with bits of dried fruit and complemented by small glutinous rice balls, raisins, and red dates, with a delightful surprise of sweet bean paste inside. A favorite dessert among locals and visitors alike, plum blossom cake is an essential treat to experience while exploring the city's lively streets during the autumn season.

Watch the Leaves Begin To Turn on a Stroll Around Niushou Mountain

Niushou Mountain seamlessly blends natural beauty, cultural heritage, and spiritual significance. As the autumn months begin to roll on and the season foliage begins to brighten, the rolling hills, lush forests, serene lakes, and meandering streams, offer a tranquil escape from the city bustle. A major attraction is the Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone, featuring the magnificent Niushou Mountain Buddhist Temple, an architectural marvel harmonizing traditional Chinese traditions with modern design. Within the temple, visitors can explore serene courtyards, ornate pagodas, and a treasure trove of cultural relics. For nature enthusiasts, hiking trails lead to breathtaking viewpoints, waterfalls, and caves, making it an unmissable spot to witness the crisp autumn foliage that adorns the landscape.

Row Through Cypress Ponds at Zhima Ridge

Experience the tranquil beauty of Zhima Ridge), a boundary mountain between the Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, where nature's majesty unfolds during autumn. One of the most popular activities for visitors exploring this hidden gem is renting boats to row through the towering cypress ponds of Zhimaling Metasequoia Forest, surrounded by colorful trees and a peaceful lake area. As the only biodiversity reserve in Nanjing, Zhima Ridge boasts a rich variety of trees, including euphrates poplars, chestnut trees, maackia amurensis, and sand pines, creating a breathtaking spectacle with hues of yellow, red, and green. Witness the grand display of 400 to 500 cypresses, each standing tall with steeple-shaped crowns, while navigating the misty ponds. Zhima Ridge also houses historical treasures, such as the ruins of Dragon Spring Temple and Guangfo Temple, and thousand-year-old yellow pole trees, offering an enriching experience for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

About Nanjing

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, is situated in the Yangtze River Delta area 190 miles northwest of Shanghai. Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years. A sophisticated metropolis and a modern center of history, education, and culture, Nanjing is home to some of the country's most significant historical attractions such as the Xiaoling Tomb of the Ming Dynasty, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum; The Presidential Palace; and a City Wall that dates back more than 600 years. Popular attractions also include China's oldest public library and one of the country's first museums, the Nanjing Museum.

Nanjing is accessible by Nanjing Lukou International Airport (NKG) with daily flights from North America. Three train stations – Nanjing Railway Station, Nanjing South Railway Station, and Nanjing West Railway Station – connect Nanjing to all of China's major cities, including Shanghai, which is a 90- minute ride via bullet train or three hours by car. For more information on Nanjing, visit http://www.gotonanjing.com/ or follow the destination on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube at @GoToNanjing.

