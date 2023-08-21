Discover over 300 applicable, surprising, and absurd uses for Nalgene bottles in this colorful, imaginative, informative, and whimsical book

What might you do with a Nalgene bottle? Here's a hint: You can do WAY more than just drink from it. Within this book, you'll find over 300 surprising, untested, practical, and useless ways to use a Nalgene bottle. Whether you're camping in the desert, traveling around the world, or walking to class, 300+ Uses for a Nalgene Bottle will transform your relationship with your thirst-quenching companion.

WAYNESVILLE N.C., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepare to revolutionize your perception of Nalgene bottles with the highly anticipated release of 300+ Uses for Nalgene Bottles. Authored by creativity scholar Daniel Cape, Ph.D., this remarkable book uncovers over 300 unexpected, practical, untested, and sometimes useless ways to harness the to use a common object. With vibrant illustrations and a nod to the legendary innovator George Washington Carver, this volume is the first installment of the enthralling series titled "300+ Uses."