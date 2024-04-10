Discover PAX Technology, Inc.'s Next Level Payment Solution

The E700Mini Elevates the E-Series POS Line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAX Technology, Inc., a leading global payment solution provider, is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation, the E700Mini SmartPOS, a next level high-performance payment solution designed to revolutionize the way businesses accept payments.

The stylish E700Mini combines sleek design with powerful functionality, featuring an Android-based system, integrated secure payment acceptance, and a high-speed printer—all in one compact device. Offering both a 10.1" merchant facing HD touchscreen and a 3.5" consumer facing payment acceptance module (Q10A), the E700Mini ensures clear visibility and seamless transactions for both parties.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses, the E700Mini supports all payment types and offers advanced connectivity options, including Dual Band Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, 4G, Ethernet, and AirLink, an optional Uptrillion powered solution offering cellular communication. Its lightweight, low-profile design makes it a versatile addition to any countertop, while its reliable backup battery ensures uninterrupted service, even during power outages. The E700Mini delivers unmatched convenience and reliability making it a perfect fit for any retail or food and beverage establishment.

"Our E-series line was our first venture into POS. Our innovative and adaptive spirit has allowed us to respond to market needs efficiently and effectively," said President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc., Andy Chau. "Streamlining the E700 to a lighter, faster model was the next step in our evolution of producing sleeker, more efficient POS designs."

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 60 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

