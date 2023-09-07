Discover Peace of Mind: How to Choose the Ultimate Security System for Miami Homes - Quickly Locksmith Miami

Each year the city has a 16% chance of experiencing a hurricane, and based on past data on just how severe and destructive these storms can be - that's an alarming statistic. Tweet this

Understanding Miami's Specific Security Needs:

Picking the right security system for the home isn't just about what's new and trending in technology, it also requires a deep dive into Miami's specific security needs and requirements. That includes everything from the latest stats on crime to specific neighborhood characteristics. What is deemed necessary in one neighborhood of the city isn't going to be the same in a different neighborhood.

Residents can find information online regarding the safest and most dangerous areas of the city, but that doesn't always paint a complete and up-to-date picture. The FBI currently places the city of Miami within the top 35 of the entire country for the highest total crime rate. So while many other cities rank higher, Miami still has a fairly sizeable amount of crimes being reported yearly.

According to statistics from the FBI collected and published in 2019, property crime and larceny-theft were some of the most reported crimes. This has led to many property owners looking for better peace of mind, a sense of security, greater confidence, and even empowerment when it comes to securing their homes and property.

In terms of the safest areas and neighborhoods in the city, the latest statistics show just how important security measures are. The neighborhoods that rank high tend to have such features as 24/7 security patrols or officers, access by invitation only, guards, FOB access, and more.

Here are some of the neighborhoods that currently rank as some of the safest:

Pinecrest

South Miami

Venetian Islands

La Gorce

Key Biscayne

Coral Gables

Coconut Grove

Fisher Island

This doesn't mean residents of these neighborhoods can breathe easy and assume crime isn't happening, it just means these neighborhoods tend to be safer. Knowing that can help residents better select the ideal security system for the home that fits the characteristics of that neighborhood.

What About Weather-Related Security Issues?

Then there are the weather conditions, which in Miami can be unrelenting during hurricane season. Heavy rain, strong winds, and more can all put the security of a home at risk. According to data from NOAA's Hurricane Research Division, Miami is the most vulnerable city in the country when it comes to hurricanes. Each year the city has a 16% chance of experiencing a hurricane, and based on past data on just how severe and destructive these storms can be - that's an alarming statistic.

That same data from NOAA also shows that every six to eight years Miami will see a hurricane land within 50 miles of the city center. Because Miami sits at such a low elevation - 42 feet above sea level - the risk is increased and it's more prone to not only experience hurricanes but to experience severe and strong hurricanes. If Miami were to be in the direct path of a massive Category 4 or 5 hurricane the damage would be nothing short of catastrophic.

The experts at NOAA have just released its 2023 Atlantic hurricane season prediction and categorized it as near normal to above normal. Breaking down the newly released prediction, NOAA believes there will be 6 to 11 storms that will become hurricanes, and of those two to five could be categorized as major hurricanes. Thanks to Miami's coastline location, it can find itself in the path of any one of these 2023 storms.

NOAA's release also predicts that approximately 2,085,879 single-family residences will be at risk for substantial hurricane wind damage in the Miami area during the 2023 storm season, giving residents a clearer picture of what may happen before the season ends in November.

It doesn't even have to be a hurricane for Miami homes to experience flooding. Again, thanks to its low elevation, even a strong thunderstorm or tropical storm can do significant damage.

Having a home security system installed that can monitor such things as flooding in the home is a unique requirement for those who reside in Miami. NOAA's newly released predictions, hammers home just how vulnerable homeowners are.

New Technology and Features Can Give Homeowners Added Peace of Mind:

As technology becomes more heavily relied on, it has opened the door to new advances and features in the world of home alarm systems and security. Miami residents can and should take advantage of the tools that are geared to their particular situation and environment.

Home security experts and specialists are now recommending homeowners consider smart home integration. Even if the homeowner doesn't yet have a smart home, with these tech tools becoming more affordable and readily available, it's only a matter of time. Choosing a home alarm system that integrates with smart home devices ensures that operating is smooth, convenient, and highly efficient.

The days of needing to arm the system while at home are long gone, and today it's all about the remote access features that empower homeowners. These systems can be operated, armed, and disarmed remotely from a smartphone or tablet, and depending on the system can even provide features such as two-way speaking, monitoring for water/flooding, fire, and smoke, the ability to record and store video and pictures, providing access to visitors and guests and more.

The Pew Research Center reports that 85% of Americans now own a smartphone, which is a huge increase versus back in 2011 when only 35% owned a smartphone. The dependency on smartphones is also increasing. Security alarms are now being designed to address these important statistics and give homeowners the functionality that makes sense now and in the future.

But as powerful as these high-tech home alarm systems are, they remain vulnerable to power failure. Going back to the frequent storms that affect Miami, homeowners need to have a reliable backup plan in place should they lose power. How will the system continue to keep the house safe and secure? This should be a top concern when choosing the right security system for the home.

Here's a guide on some of the key features to look for in a high-tech home security system:

The Features And The Pros:

Remote access (through a companion app):

The ability to arm, disarm, monitor, and view live feeds and notifications/alerts.

Access limitation tools:

Control who has access to what, create family and guest accounts and passwords.

Control hub or panel:

Provides home access to the entire system.

One-touch connection to the monitoring center:

Speak to the monitoring center immediately with the touch of a button using the control panel.

Keyless entry:

No need to carry a house key with you.

Ability to record and save video:

This can be given to authorities should there be suspicious activity.

Ability to take and store photos:

This can be given to authorities should there be suspicious activity.

Sensors that monitor and send alerts:

You can monitor and detect such things as smoke, carbon monoxide, fire, and water.

Voice assistants:

Operate the system with voice commands.

Activity detector:

Get instant alerts when activity is detected.

Audible siren:

The control hub should have an audible siren to act as a deterrent and alert people in the home of an intruder.

Indoor and/or outdoor security cameras:

Access live video inside and outside of the home, Be sure cameras feature night vision.

Digital locks are now a reliable, safe, and easy-to-use option for Miami homeowners.

They can easily be integrated into existing smart homes making them even more useful.

Homeowners Need to Think About Future-Proofing Their Home:

And while these home security tech features seem cutting-edge right now, it won't be long until newer even more powerful features are offered. This is why industry experts suggest homeowners factor in future-proofing their homes. What works for their needs now, and in the future?

Choosing a system that offers continual software updates and upgrades is one of the most effective ways to future-proof the home. This ensures that a new system won't be needed a year or two down the road. Replacing a home alarm system every couple of years is not only a huge hassle for homeowners, but there is the question of affordability. Investing in new hardware isn't cheap. Long-term usability needs to factor into the process.

Homeowners Need to Be Creative with Securing Their Premises:

Besides installing a home alarm system, there are also other steps that homeowners can take to boost security and peace of mind. Many of these are simple DIY projects that can easily be tackled in a day, yet make a huge difference.

Some of the tips that expert locksmiths recommend homeowners take besides upgrading to a home security system include:

Use specific and smart garden landscaping:

Garden landscaping can act as additional security measures, such as thorny bushes around ground-floor windows and doors.

Install adequate outdoor lighting:

Outdoor lighting doesn't just add beauty to the outdoors, it also makes your home less approachable for would-be intruders. Lighting can be used along paths, at doors, on patios, and in gardens.

Use motion detector lights:

Ideal for homeowners who don't want to have lights on all evening, motion detector lights only come on when they sense movement.

Cut back large trees and bushes:

Ensure there are no potential hiding spots for intruders on the property by cutting back large trees and bushes, they shouldn't limit the view of security cameras.

Ensure gates have locks:

Any gate on the property should have a secure and strong lock (padlocks are a great option).

Install a high-quality lock on the garage door:

Ensures your vehicle or any other items in the garage are kept safe and secure.

Using door and window sensors/alarms:

You'll be alerted any time a window or door is opened.

Put the spare key in an exterior lockbox:

Intruders know all the common hiding spots for spare keys outside so be sure to use an exterior lockbox.

Homeowners are encouraged to walk the exterior of the home, looking for potential weaknesses and access points that intruders could take advantage of. Even in the neighborhoods deemed "safe", it's still recommended to take as many security steps as possible. The goal is to deter intruders from even targeting the home in the first place.

Securing the Home Is a Multi-Pronged Process:

The fact is that Miami homeowners can't be too safe when it comes to home security. There's no such thing as going too far or being too safe, and because there are so many factors that go into what makes a system "right" for that homeowner, it's important to speak to a residential security expert with plenty of experience.

At Quickly Locksmith Miami we can provide you with valuable insight and tips on how to best secure your Miami-based home and its premises, so you can safeguard your belongings. We can speak to you about high-tech features and options to ensure you get a customized solution that fits your needs, your budget, and your neighborhood characteristics.

