Discover Real-Life, Inspirational Stories of People That Chose to Embrace the Power and Promises of God!

Xulon Press presents author's third book, a must-read book for anyone struggling to understand life's challenges or the events in the world today.

OAKTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dianne Tolliver presents incredible true-life stories of overcoming challenges with help from God in Hope For Your Journey ($15.99, paperback, 9798868502408; $29.99, dust jacket, 9798868502415; $7.99, e-book, 9798868502422).

In her latest book, Tolliver explores inspirational true stories that will provide encouragement to the heart and motivation to keep pressing forward. Readers will be amazed at the powerful testimonies from near-death experiences to relatable stories of overcoming life's challenges. Through these stories and corresponding devotionals, Tolliver aims to help everyone understand that God carries people through their storms of life when He is called upon. She wants all to witness how He embraces His followers right where they are – regardless of their challenges, mistakes, regrets, or failure – clarifying their paths and calming their souls. It's a glorious lesson showing "For with God, all things are possible!"