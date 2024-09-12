Discover Real-Life, Inspirational Stories of People That Chose to Embrace the Power and Promises of God!

Xulon Press presents author's third book, a must-read book for anyone struggling to understand life's challenges or the events in the world today.
OAKTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dianne Tolliver presents incredible true-life stories of overcoming challenges with help from God in Hope For Your Journey ($15.99, paperback, 9798868502408; $29.99, dust jacket, 9798868502415; $7.99, e-book, 9798868502422).
In her latest book, Tolliver explores inspirational true stories that will provide encouragement to the heart and motivation to keep pressing forward. Readers will be amazed at the powerful testimonies from near-death experiences to relatable stories of overcoming life's challenges. Through these stories and corresponding devotionals, Tolliver aims to help everyone understand that God carries people through their storms of life when He is called upon. She wants all to witness how He embraces His followers right where they are – regardless of their challenges, mistakes, regrets, or failure – clarifying their paths and calming their souls. It's a glorious lesson showing "For with God, all things are possible!"
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Tolliver said, "God inspired me to write the three books after I survived some traumatic events in my life. If you are struggling to understand life's challenges or the events in our world today, this book is for you! We do not need to tackle our problems and obstacles alone. God will join us as we venture through life. He will provide hope for our journey."
Dianne Tolliver is a motivational speaker and leadership coach, currently living in Northern Virginia. She enjoyed many years in the corporate world, holding various executive positions. Tolliver now enjoys travelling throughout the country, sharing God's promises and hope for the future. She is also the author of Living Through Troubled Times: Witnessing the Rainbow and Life: Everyone Has a Story.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hope For Your Journey is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
