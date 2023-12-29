Discover Smart Home Innovation with THIRDREALITY at CES 2024

Explore Advanced Smart Devices at Venetian Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THIRDREALITY, active in smart home technology, invites influencers, media representatives, and industry professionals to CES 2024 for an exclusive showcase of our latest smart home solutions. Join us at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 50649, to experience cutting-edge technology firsthand.

We're proud to highlight the Smart Color Night Light, an advanced device equipped with a motion sensor, light sensor, and RGB night lighting, offering a versatile and responsive home lighting solution. This innovative night light adapts to your environment and preferences, providing both convenience and ambiance to any room.

Additionally, our Smart Bridge MZ1 stands as a key innovation, converting Zigbee devices to operate within the Matter network. This bridging capability exemplifies our commitment to seamless integration and interoperability in smart home ecosystems, making your smart home more connected and efficient.

Xuezhang Dong, CEO of THIRDREALITY, states, "At CES 2024, we're excited to showcase how our products, like the Smart Color Night Light and Smart Bridge MZ1, are redefining the smart home experience. We look forward to sharing these innovations with industry leaders and experts."

We warmly invite you to visit our booth to explore these innovations, engage with our team, and discover how THIRDREALITY is leading the way in smart home technology.

About Third Reality:

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.3reality.com

