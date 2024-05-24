Discover the Art of Polish Cinema: 19th New York Polish Film Festival Unveils Diverse Lineup and Premieres

The press release announces the 19th annual New York Polish Film Festival, set to occur from May 30 to June 1, 2024, at Scandinavia House, 58 Park Avenue, New York City. It highlights an extensive lineup of Polish cinema, including feature films, documentaries, and shorts, with special focus on premieres such as "If I Were You" directed by Antonio Galdamez Munoz, "Doppelgänger" by Jan Holoubek, and "Green Border" by Agnieszka Holland. Additional features include "Kajtek the Wizard" and "Fest of Fire," with appearances by directors and actors. The festival offers an opportunity for audience engagement through panel discussions with filmmakers. Tickets are currently available for purchase. The detailed schedule includes various film screenings each day, emphasizing new premieres and special guest appearances, contributing to the festival's role in promoting Polish cultural and cinematic heritage in New York.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate Polish Cinema at the 19th New York Polish Film Festival

The New York Polish Film Festival (NYPFF) proudly announces its 19th annual showcase, featuring an exquisite lineup of contemporary Polish cinema. Scheduled from May 30 to June 1, 2023, at Scandinavia House on 58 Park Avenue, the festival promises a captivating experience with films that highlight Poland's rich cultural and cinematic heritage.

This year, the festival is thrilled to present seven feature films along with a selection of documentaries and shorts that have been critically acclaimed both in Poland and internationally. The opening night will feature the screening of "If I Were You" directed by Antonio Galdamez Munoz and "As It Was," a short film by Damian Kocur and Anastasia Solonevych.

The lineup includes award-winning films such as "Doppelgänger" directed by Jan Holoubek, which won Best Director at the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, and "The Peasants" directed by DK & Hugh Welchman, a visually stunning adaptation of the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Władysław Reymont. Other highlights include "Kajtek the Wizard," an adaptation of a beloved children's book by Janusz Korczak, directed by Magdalena Łazarkiewicz, and "Green Border," a gripping drama by acclaimed director Agnieszka Holland which delves into the timely issue of migration at the EU's borders.

"As the only continuous presenter of Polish cinema in New York for almost two decades, we are excited to bring the best of Polish filmmaking today to New York's diverse audience," said Hanna Hartowicz, Director of the NYPFF. "Our festival not only celebrates Polish cultural contributions but also fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of Poland's cinematic artistry."

The festival also offers panel discussions with filmmakers, giving audiences a unique opportunity to engage with the creators behind the featured films. With a mix of drama, comedy, and documentary, the NYPFF provides something for everyone, from cinephiles to casual viewers.

Tickets are available now. For scheduling and purchasing details, visit www.nypff.com.

Full Festival Schedule:

Thursday, May 30

5:00 PM : Opening NIGHT RECEPTION

: Opening NIGHT RECEPTION 6:00 PM : NEW YORK PREMIERE! "AS IT WAS"

: PREMIERE! "AS IT WAS" directed by Damian Kocur , Anastasia Solonevych, short, 15 min.

, Anastasia Solonevych, short, 15 min. 6:15 NEW YORK PREMIERE! "IF I WERE YOU" / "NA TWOIM MIEJSCU"

PREMIERE! "IF I WERE YOU" / "NA TWOIM MIEJSCU" directed by Antonio Galdamez Munoz , 102 min.

, 102 min. 8:15 PM : NEW YORK PREMIERE! "DOPPELGÄNGER/SOBOWTÓR" directed by Jan Holoubek , 119 min.

Friday, May 31

3:30 PM : "IN THE REAR VIEW/STĄD-DOTĄD" directed by Maciek Hamela , documentary, 84 min.

: "IN THE REAR VIEW/STĄD-DOTĄD" directed by , documentary, 84 min. 5:00 PM : NEW YORK PREMIERE! "KAJTEK THE WIZARD/KAJTEK CZARODZIEJ" directed by Magdalena Łazarkiewicz, 103 min (Director Magdalena Łazarkiewicz in Person!)

: PREMIERE! "KAJTEK THE WIZARD/KAJTEK CZARODZIEJ" directed by Magdalena Łazarkiewicz, 103 min (Director Magdalena Łazarkiewicz in Person!) 6:30 PM : NEW YORK PREMIERE! "FEST OF FIRE/ŚWIĘTO OGNIA" directed by Kinga Dębska, 94 min (Actress Paulina Pytlak in Person!)

: PREMIERE! "FEST OF FIRE/ŚWIĘTO OGNIA" directed by Kinga Dębska, 94 min (Actress in Person!) 8:15 PM : "PEASANTS/CHŁOPI" directed by DK & Hugh Welchman , 112 min.

Saturday, June 1

12:00 PM : "KAJTEK THE WIZARD/KAJTEK CZARODZIEJ" directed by Magdalena Łazakiewicz, 103 min (Director Magdalena Łazarkiewicz in Person!)

: "KAJTEK THE WIZARD/KAJTEK CZARODZIEJ" directed by Magdalena Łazakiewicz, 103 min (Director Magdalena Łazarkiewicz in Person!) 2:00 PM : "IF I WERE YOU/NA TWOIM MIEJSCU" directed by Antonio Galdamez Munoz , 102 min.

: "IF I WERE YOU/NA TWOIM MIEJSCU" directed by , 102 min. 4:00 PM : "FEST OF FIRE/ŚWIĘTO OGNIA" directed by Kinga Dębska, 94 min (Actress Paulina Pytlak in Person!)

: "FEST OF FIRE/ŚWIĘTO OGNIA" directed by Kinga Dębska, 94 min (Actress in Person!) 6:00 PM : "DOPPELGÄNGER/SOBOWTÓR" directed by Jan Holoubek , 119 min.

: "DOPPELGÄNGER/SOBOWTÓR" directed by , 119 min. 8:15 PM : "GREEN BORDER/ZIELONA GRANICA" directed by Agnieszka Holland , 147 min.

About the New York Polish Film Festival:

Established in 2005, the New York Polish Film Festival showcases the best of Polish cinema. Held annually in New York City, the festival features a diverse array of films, highlighting Poland's vibrant culture and its cinematic legacy.

