Discover the Best of Washington, DC This Summer at Capital Hilton

MUSEUM PARTNERSHIPS

Capital Hilton is proud to partner with ARTECHOUSE DC to invite guests to experience their current exhibit, "ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds." Guests will enter a mesmerizing universe fusing art, technology, and tradition, as the enchanting beauty of cherry blossoms are brought to life through alternative universes, each filled with adventure and wonder. With this partnership, guests staying at Capital Hilton this summer can receive discounted tickets to ARTECHOUSE DC with a promo code.

Additionally, Capital Hilton invites guests to visit the newly renovated National Museum of Women in the Arts for their new collection, "New Worlds: Women to Watch 2024". Available through August 11, 2024, this series includes work from 28 emerging international artists that focuses on the imagination of alternate realities. With perspectives that shift across geographies, cultural viewpoints, and mediums, the artists inspire viewers to envision different futures. The National Museum of Women in the Arts is located at 1250 New York Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20005. The museum is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month.

FOOD & BEVERAGE PROGRAMMING

Guests can visit the Statler Lounge this summer to embark on a culinary journey through the flavors of the South, featuring mouthwatering Texas Barbecue themed menu items such as Texas Barbecue Chili, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Barbecue Platter, and more. These smoky, savory entrees with classic sides will transport guests to a sunny backyard cookout with friends and family.

Complementing the Southern theme, featured cocktails inspired by country music legends will be available throughout the summer, including Dolly's Pineapple Punch and Willie's Smoked Old Fashioned.

The DC Festival of Magic (August 30 through September 1)

Returning for the 4th year at Capital Hilton, the DC Festival of Magic brings together magicians from across the country for three nights of entertainment that will mystify and amaze audiences. This year's lineup consists of four shows that are geared toward ages 15+ and one for the whole family. Tickets for individual shows, along with all-access passes for entry to all shows during the festival, are available to purchase starting June 5, 2024 at dcmagicfestival.com.

Friday, August 30

Eric DeCamps – 7pm (Ages 15+) – This show is a rare chance to see one of the modern masters of sleight of hand. Directly from NYC, Eric brings his award winning, one man show to the nation's capital.

Saturday, August 31

Jason Michaels – 1pm (Ages 15+) – Jason has shared his style of sleight of hand, illusion, and humor with corporate audiences, theaters, universities, the United States Armed Forces, and for private social affairs all over the world.

Christian & Katalina – 8pm (Ages 15+) – An intimate, interactive, and theatrical show boasting mind reading, influence, psychological illusions, and comedy. Each part comes together to create a fantastic night of delightful fun.

Sunday, September 1

Chris Capehart – 1pm (All Ages) – Step into the enchanting world of wonder of Master Magician, Chris Capehart . Applauded worldwide as one of the most desired family acts, Capehart leaves audiences of all ages at the edge of their seats.

Oscar Muñoz – 7pm 9 (Ages 15+) – Oscar Muñoz is an international magic champion. Hailing directly from Texas , Muñoz brings with him an award-winning night of comedy and magic.

HILTON HONORS BONUS OFFER

To commemorate the hotel's recent room renovation, Hilton Honors members can enjoy an exclusive offer with bonus points for their stay at Capital Hilton through September 8, 2024. Guests that book a minimum three-night stay between Thursday and Sunday will be awarded 5,000 bonus Hilton Honors Points, on top of the points already earned for the stay.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For more information or to make reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for 80 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

