Discover the Charm of COXINHA: An In-Depth Journey Through the Story of Brazil's Much-Loved Traditional Snack

In the vibrant landscape of Brazilian cuisine, a standout snack encapsulates both the simplicity and the rich cultural heritage of Brazil: the COXINHA. Esteemed for its delectable flavors and distinctive shape, this snack offers a taste of Brazil's deep-rooted culinary traditions.

The Story of COXINHA

Dating back to the 19th century, the origins of the COXINHA, which translates to "little thigh" in Portuguese, are steeped in legend. Widely believed to have originated in São Paulo, specifically in the city of Limeira, the COXINHA was born out of a noble effort to satisfy a young boy's preference for chicken thighs. In times of scarcity, a creative cook crafted a snack that mimicked both the taste and appearance of a chicken thigh by shredding chicken breast, enveloping it in dough, and frying it to a golden hue.



From its noble beginnings, the COXINHA has evolved into a beloved staple of Brazilian snack food, cherished by people from all walks of life. Today, it graces bakeries, snack bars, and street food stalls across the country, winning over both Brazilians and international enthusiasts.

Classic Chicken COXINHA Recipe

At the heart of a traditional COXINHA is its succulent chicken filling. The recipe below offers a taste of Brazil, perfect for any kitchen: Ingredients include boneless chicken breast, PERFEITO Seasoning No.2, wheat flour, butter, onion, tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, eggs, breadcrumbs, and vegetable oil for frying.



The preparation involves seasoning and cooking the chicken, creating a smooth dough with the cooking broth, and crafting the filling with sautéed onion, tomatoes, parsley, and shredded chicken. Each coxinha is shaped, breaded, and fried to achieve a crispy exterior. Yield: 8 servings.



For those interested in accessing the full recipe, please click on this link: COXINHA's recipe.

A Culinary Icon

COXINHA is not merely a snack; it's a journey through the essence of Brazilian culture and history. Whether as a party appetizer, a quick snack, or a savory treat, each bite offers a glimpse into Brazil's rich culinary heritage. As you enjoy the crispy, flavorful delight of a COXINHA, immerse yourself in the story of this extraordinary Brazilian delicacy.

