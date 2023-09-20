Discover the Enchanting Magical Towns of Jalisco, Mexico

Designated by the Mexican Secretariat of Tourism (SECTUR), these unique destinations are celebrated for their cultural significance, historical charm, and commitment to preserving Mexican traditions. Tweet this

Tequila, where the eponymous spirit has been produced for generations. The surrounding blue agave fields have been selected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, embodying Mexico's identity and the legacy of the Teuchitlan cultures since the 16th century.

Tlaquepaque, celebrated for its colorful, thriving artisan community, is a hub for daily mariachi performances at local restaurants and cantinas, with many offering alfresco dining and menus featuring modern takes on traditional dishes.

San Sebastián del Oeste, a once-prominent mining town dating back to the 1600s that also holds a UNESCO nomination, is a hidden gem destination nestled in the Sierra Madre Occidental, where travelers can enjoy a plethora of ecotourism activities, visits to historic haciendas, hikes and tastings of locally-grown, high-altitude coffee as well as "raicilla" a unique agave spirit known as the cousin of tequila and mezcal.

Ajijic, located near Lake Chapala, Mexico's largest lake, is an idyllic town known for a favorable year-round climate that attracts snowbirds and international visitors alike. Travelers can explore boat rides, scenic waterfront promenades, and rejuvenating volcanic magma-heated hot springs amidst the Sierra Madre Mountains.

Discover Jalisco's Newest Magical Towns

Coinciding with Jalisco's bicentennial celebration marking the country's first free and sovereign state, three new municipalities were welcomed to the national list in June of this year, including Cocula, Sayula, and TemacapulCn. Credited as the birthplace of mariachi, Cocula captivates with its rich culture, traditional music, and stunning natural surroundings. The lively main square is a must-visit, offering live music, folkloric dances, and an authentic local experience. Situated in Jalisco's southern region, Sayula is renowned for producing Mexico's finest Cajeta (caramel sauce) and the lustrous Ojeda knives that are skillfully crafted by a family with generations of blacksmithing heritage, a testament to their enduring artisanal workmanship. A two-hour road trip from Guadalajara, the picturesque town of TemacapulCn is famed for its hot springs and colonial-style cobblestone streets, embodying a colonial-era charm.

Experience All 12 Towns and more at the International Magical Towns Expo

International travelers are invited to immerse themselves in the charm of these storied towns and learn more about Jalisco and its three newly designated Magical Towns at the upcoming Magical Towns Expo in Los Angeles, California from September 22-24, 2023. This immersive three-day event will showcase the diverse cultures, traditions, and flavors of the country's 177 Pueblos MAgicos. Attendees can enjoy traditional cuisine, explore local artistry, witness captivating cultural performances, and delve into the unique stories of each Magical Town. Admission is free.

For more information on Jalisco's enchanting Magical Towns, visit https://visitjalisco.com.mx.

About Jalisco

Located in western Mexico, the coastal state of Jalisco celebrates its bicentennial in 2023, marking 200 years of cultural heritage and contributions to beloved Latin American traditions. Known as the birthplace of tequila, mariachi music, and the Mexican rodeo sport of charrerCa, Jalisco offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to arid agave fields, cosmopolitan urban centers, and world-class beaches stretching more than 200 miles along the Pacific coast. Travelers are invited to explore the state's main tourism locales, including the capital city of Guadalajara where modernity and tradition blend, the vibrant beach town of Puerto Vallarta, and the up-and-coming Costalegre region that is home to picturesque beaches, capes, and bays as well as an upscale bohemian-chic vibe.

Visitors can easily access Jalisco through its two international airports: Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL) in Guadalajara and Licenciado Gustavo DCaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta. Daily direct flights are available from major cities across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit https://visitjalisco.com.mx/.

