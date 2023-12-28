Discover the Enchanting Paradise of Costalegre on Mexico's Pacific Coast

Through new collaborative promotional efforts, tourism partners on Mexico's 'Happy Coast' welcome discerning travelers to explore more than 238 miles of unspoiled Pacific coastline, home to some of the country's most exclusive resorts committed to sustainable travel

As a region, Costalegre's main priority is preservation of the land. Likeminded tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally-minded visitor experience

Many of Costalegre's resorts are located on preserves that encompass thousands of acres where development is often limited to a small fraction of that area to protect and sustain its biodiversity

New and forthcoming luxury developments such as the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo ( November 2022 ) and Six Senses Xala (2026) exemplify the goals of the region by leading with environmental preservation and integrating with the surrounding local community

Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," is a hidden gem in the Mexican state of Jalisco waiting to be discovered. Offering a serene escape for low impact tourism, the region boasts rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles that create an idyllic haven for travelers in search of relaxation and remote adventure. Picture-perfect oceanside towns, enchanting coves, and breathtaking views of the endless horizon await visitors along this 238-mile stretch of tropical paradise that runs along the Pacific Coast south of Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Costalegre's unique charm is further enhanced by its commitment to preservation, with developers and local communities working hand in hand to protect and sustain this extraordinary destination.

Costalegre's offerings range from ultra-exclusive travel experiences to wellness retreats and immersive, off the beaten path exploration all backdropped by a stunning tropical paradise, making it a sought-after year-round destination for discerning and curious travelers.

Traveling Throughout the Region

Costalegre is easily accessible through Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and the Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). Currently in development, the Chalacatepec International Airport with plans of opening in mid-2024 will offer direct access to this sought-after destination. The aim is to keep operations modest, ensuring swift customs clearance for arriving passengers, allowing them to unwind shortly after landing in Costalegre. For those interested in taking in the sights, driving along Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, is recommended. This well-maintained, two-lane highway offers spectacular coastal views and access to hidden coves, resorts, and villages. Renting a car or hiring a driver is highly suggested for exploring the region's four municipalities: Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán.

Activities and Adventures

Many of Costalegre's pristine beaches are nestled in tranquil coves, providing a sanctuary for marine wildlife and offering secluded spots for resort guests to swim, surf, sunbathe, and snorkel in clear waters. Outdoor enthusiasts can partake in activities like hiking, birdwatching, and fishing, or explore the area's diverse marine life, including sea turtles and humpback whales, up close through boat tours and immersive eco-excursions. Beyond the coastal allure, the region's charming towns and fishing villages provide plenty of eco-tourism adventures, architectural marvels, and authentic culinary experiences.

Top Luxury Stays

Renowned for its exclusive luxury retreats, Costalegre offers discerning travelers refined indulgence that perfectly captures the essence of the region. Among the top upscale places to stay are:

Careyes®: Coastal Enclave - A Fusion of Nature, Culture & Colors – Blending Mediterranean sensuality with palapa-style Mexican architecture, Careyes® offers an array of clifftop ocean castles, design-forward private villas, colorful Mexican casitas, and cozy beachfront bungalows. Careyes is home to an international community of visionaries seeking subtle luxury and a mindful way of sustainable living with two Polo fields, seven restaurants, sports and wellness activities, and unique events throughout the year. Easily accessible by car, the resort also offers private charter flights from Puerto Vallarta to a nearby landing strip in Chamela . Rates vary.

to a nearby landing strip in . Rates vary. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo: Unveiling Tranquility – The recently opened Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo already captivates with meticulous design and world-class amenities. Situated within a 3,000-acre protected eco-reserve, where no more than 2% of the land will be developed, the 157-room resort fosters a genuine connection to Mexico's innate beauty and rich heritage. Discover secluded white sand beaches, a championship golf course designed by David Fleming , fine dining experiences, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a tiered trio of cliffside infinity pools. Rates start from US$1400 per night.

innate beauty and rich heritage. Discover secluded white sand beaches, a championship golf course designed by , fine dining experiences, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a tiered trio of cliffside infinity pools. Rates start from per night. Las Alamandas: Secluded Paradise – This eco-chic beachfront boutique hotel located on a private 2,000-acre estate offers a luxurious and nature-inspired retreat. With 18 suites boasting ocean or garden views, guests can enjoy the privacy of their own terrace and outdoor shower. The property features four private beaches, swimming pools, a tennis court, restaurants and a rooftop bar, a gym, and spa offering a range of rejuvenating treatments. Las Alamandas also offers a runway for private air arrivals. Rates range from US$377 - $2,865 per night.

- per night. Cuixmala: Nature's Luxury Haven – This lavish eco-retreat graces three miles of untouched Pacific coastline, seamlessly fusing luxury with nature. Amid lush jungles, coconut groves, and private beaches, guests encounter roaming wildlife across vast savannahs and serene lagoons. Culinary delights await at three restaurants, while wellness activities like beachside yoga and horseback riding enrich the experience. With 40 guestrooms spanning suites, bungalows, villas, and casitas, Cuixmala offers a harmonious blend of opulence and ecological immersion. Rates start at US$700 per night.

per night. Verana: A Jungle Oasis – This adults-only boutique resort is tucked into the mountains above the small fishing village of Yelapa , just 45 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta . With 8 individually designed rustic houses, Verana offers open-air, gazebo-style rooms perched over the jungle, some featuring private pools. Its inspired design, from color-blocked walls to vintage objects crafted by local artisans, creates a tranquil atmosphere to disconnect from the outside world. Guests can wake up to freshly baked bread, spend hours whale-watching, and fall asleep to the soothing sound of the breeze through the trees. The resort is accessible via boat transfer, with mules available on the pier to assist with transportation and luggage. Water taxis can be arranged for access to nearby coves along the coast. Rates start from US$275 per night.

Upcoming Developments

Exciting developments are on the horizon for Costalegre. In December 2023, Xala unveiled plans for its visionary $1 billion development spanning 3,000 acres that is set to become one of Mexico's premier destinations nestled along the rugged Pacific coastline of Costalegre. This ambitious project will include two luxury boutique hotels and 100 estate-style vacation homes, situated nearby the new Chalacatepec International Airport. Anticipated for completion in 2026, a focal point for Xala will be the recently announced partnership with Six Senses, which will bring a lavish 51-villa hotel synonymous with the brand's unique five-star style: authentic, personal, and sustainable. Guests will indulge in a distinct blend of luxury and nature, with amenities including a turtle sanctuary, mountain biking trails, and natural kayaking bays. The property's commitment to sustainability and wellness extends to all aspects of its development, where 590 acres of the property will be dedicated to reforestation, marine conversation efforts will be implemented to protect the area's reefs, and an onsite farm at an "Alchemy Bar" will offer guests the opportunity to learn of the region's rich history of healing techniques using freshly picked or foraged ingredients.

About Costalegre

Situated within the state of Jalisco, Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," stretches 238 miles along the Pacific Coast from Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Characterized by rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles, it comprises the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. A leader in sustainability, the region's tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally-minded visitor experience. Dotted along the region are charming Mexican towns known for their eco-tourism offerings, architecture, and traditional cuisine. Renowned for its exclusive resorts and properties, including the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Las Alamandas, Careyes®, Cuixmala, and Six Senses Xala (set to open in 2026), Costalegre also offers an array of more budget-friendly accommodations, as well as a host of private homes and villas for rent.

Travel to Costalegre is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). The region is connected by Federal Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, a two-lane fully paved highway. The Chalacatepec International Airport is currently under development, with plans of opening in the year 2024.

