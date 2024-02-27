Discover the Intricate Connections in Film and Television: New App Explores the Six Degrees of Separation in Hollywood

"'Who They With' was developed out of a desire to quickly find connections between shows, movies, and actors. All of the other features like 'where to watch' and trailers are just a happy bonus," said app creator, Jeremiah Jenkins. Post this

The app is not limited to finding connections, though. Virtually all of the features one might expect in a movie and television database app are here, and they are all fun and easy to use. The following is just a sample of the many features of the app.

Where to Watch: Learn where to watch that new (or classic) movie or show, whether in theaters, on air, or streaming online.

Cast & Crew: Find complete cast and crew history of film and television personalities and productions.

Videos: Watch trailers, teasers, vignettes, and other movie and TV show video clips from directly within the app.

TV Seasons & Episodes: Browse TV seasons and episodes to see air dates, still photos, episode synopses, and more.

Home feed: Endlessly scroll through a Pinterest-style feed of popular and trending content.

Search: Search by movie, show, or person, or all of the above at once.

Explore: Specify movie and show attributes like genre, date, ratings, streaming providers, and more before revealing the list of matches.

Likes, Dislikes, and Lists: Keep track of interesting shows, films, and people through built-in as well as custom lists.

Actor Link Exploration (aka "Who They With"): Discover how up to six actors are connected through shared projects, and how up to six shows or movies are connected through shared cast and crew.

In-Depth Insights: Access detailed information like community reviews, dates (birth, death, air, release, etc.), runtimes, taglines, genres, show status, budget, revenue, and much more.

Who They With is a fun way to find out what's trending now and rediscover old favorites. Powered by The Movie Database, Who They With provides extensive details on nearly 750K movies and 130K shows, making it an invaluable tool for movie buffs, trivia enthusiasts, and industry professionals alike.

Availability

Who They With is available now for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Join us in celebrating the interconnected world of film and television. Explore, discover, and connect with Who They With.

About Lobster Claw Software LLC

For the past decade, Lobster Claw Software has been creating entertaining mobile apps for the masses. With a passion for fun, film and television, our team is striving to enhance the entertainment experience for fans across the globe.

Media Contact

Twitter

