Discover the Latest Developments in Plant-based Biodegradable Plastics on Advancements

Learn how advanced biodegradable plastic materials are reducing pollution across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent improvements in compostable plastic solutions in an upcoming segment.

Audiences will discover why bioplastics made from renewable sources are becoming the future of the plastics industry as the show educates about the importance of replacing conventional plastics with those derived from biopolymers, like Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) – a class of biodegradable polymers that can be obtained from biosynthesized materials and carbon-rich renewable resources. Spectators will see how the use of PHAs are helping to reduce emissions and energy consumption, in contrast to traditional plastics derived from fossil fuels.

The segment will highlight Beyond Plastic's mission to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly future using biodegradable biopolymers to significantly reduce the harmful effects of petrochemical plastics on the environment. Viewers will learn how the company uses groundbreaking and cutting-edge technologies to help businesses create durable and sustainable packaging solutions that function like commonly used plastics.

"It's no secret that plastic is one of the biggest pollutants to our environment — contaminating our waterways and oceans, while being hazardous to our health. At Beyond Plastic, we're driven by one goal, to replace single-use plastics with sustainable and renewable solutions in hopes of reducing the devastating effects that petrochemical plastics have had on our environment," said Fred Pinczuk, CTO, Beyond Plastic.

In addition, the show will explore how Beyond Plastic provides tailored applications and solutions to ensure products meet industry standards for quality, safety, and sustainability, while helping to educate consumers on what it means to be truly recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable.

"We look forward to exploring how a new era of bioplastics are empowering businesses and brand owners with unprecedented opportunities for sustainability," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

Beyond Plastic LLC was established with the exclusive objective of expediting the commercialization and adoption of mass-produced biopolymers designed for the single-use packaging industry. Backed by a prominent leader in the beverage industry as one of its key founders; and supported by a diverse group of advocates united by a shared goal of minimizing environmental impacts, Beyond Plastic is on a mission to simultaneously address the increasing demand for plastics, while working towards a better and more sustainable future.

