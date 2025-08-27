Discover the many ways a storage unit can be your friend

Renting a storage unit offers more than temporary space during a move. Paso Robles' River Road Mini Storage explores top reasons, from business benefits to simplifying life transitions.
PASO ROBLES Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are more reasons to rent a storage unit than a safe temporary place to keep possessions while moving to a new home. The top reasons include business benefits, and how renting storage can help simplify life transitions. Rick Runnells, owner of Paso Robles' River Road Mini Storage, takes a look at the most common reasons.
- Moving—The common scenario for using storage units for a move is to load up the truck, drop everything off at storage, then pick it up later to take to the new home. Using storage during a move has additional benefits that are often overlooked. People often use packing for a move as an opportunity to declutter, which sometimes results in getting rid of items they later wish they had kept, or that a friend or relative wanted. Renting a storage unit for items that have sentimental value or a possible future use, is a way to preserve them until a calm decision can be made.
In addition to these leading reasons, the Paso Robles self-storage manager reports that storage units are beneficial for storing:
- Expensive sporting equipment.
When considering storage, look for a facility that offers excellent security, convenient location, a variety of different sized units and prices, and the number of years of experience in the storage industry.
River Road Mini Storage in Paso Robles is a secure, fenced and lighted facility with controlled gate access, convenient hours and location, and a selection of reasonably priced storage units for any need. The business has been a local fixture since 1984 and under current ownership since 2004. Runnells and the staff provide a high-level of customer service to assist customers with their storage needs.
River Road Mini Storage
1631 North River Road
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 239-4333
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected], accesspublishing.com
SOURCE River Road Mini Storage
Share this article