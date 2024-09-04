Discover the Rockmount™ Veneer Collection: Elevate Your Design Projects with Premium Natural Stones

Explore MSI's new Rockmount™ Veneer Collection and upgrade your design projects with premium natural stone today!
ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is thrilled to introduce the Rockmount™ Veneer Collection. This remarkable range of premium natural stones, including sandstone and limestone, is meticulously crafted to offer timeless beauty and exceptional durability for both indoor and outdoor spaces.
The Rockmount™ Veneer Collection is distinguished by its commitment to sustainability, with all products in the collection carrying esteemed certifications such as GREENGUARD Gold and USGBC/LEED. These loose veneers not only add visual appeal but also offer versatile design options, allowing for a cohesive look with matching grout or a bold statement with contrasting grout.
Fossil Rustic Ledgestone
Crafted from natural sandstone, these veneers exhibit captivating beige and rustic tones, inspired by fossils. Each stone's distinct shades and textures contribute to a truly unique appearance, seamlessly enhancing both residential and commercial environments.
Fossil Rustic Square and Rectangle
Also made from natural sandstone, these split-face veneers showcase similar beige and rustic tones. Their distinct character and texture make them ideal for enhancing walls and backsplashes in any setting.
Midnight Canyon Ledgestone
Bring sophisticated black tones to your space with these veneers, crafted from natural limestone. Each stone presents unique shades and textures, enhancing the character of both residential and commercial environments.
Midnight Canyon Square and Rectangle
Featuring the same captivating black tones as the ledgestone option, these square and rectangle veneers offer a distinctive look for walls and backsplashes. Their unique character allows for seamless integration into various spaces.
Sable Hills Ledgestone
Boasting rich black tones and crafted from natural sandstone, these veneers add a distinct character to any space. The unique shades and textures make them a versatile choice for residential and commercial projects.
Sable Hills Square and Rectangle Loose Veneers
Crafted from natural sandstone, these square and rectangle veneers feature captivating black tones and unique textures. Ideal for both residential and commercial environments, they seamlessly blend into walls and backsplashes, adding timeless allure to any space.
"Expanding our Rockmount lineup, which already includes Rockmount Stacked Stone, XL Rockmount Stacked Stone, and the Rockmount Stacked Stone M Series, allows us to offer even more creative solutions for our customers. I'm excited about the new possibilities these veneers bring to the table, enhancing spaces with beauty and functionality," said Prashant Panchal, Senior Director of Business Development at MSI.
To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.
About M S International Inc. (MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.
Media Contact
Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected] , https://www.msisurfaces.com/
SOURCE MS International
Share this article