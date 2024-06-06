Discover the Secrets to Empowering Neurodivergent Voices in Literature in Literary Laura's New Course

Even if publishers and editors don't know they're working with neurodivergent writers, they are—we're here, and it's time for us to learn to work together. Post this

"Imagine the flood of creativity we'd see in the literary world if neurodivergent people had the resources to tell stories how they wanted," says Laura. "So much imagination, creativity, and new connections have come from neurodivergent authors: Think of Octavia Butler, Virginia Woolf, Neil Gaiman, Agatha Christie. Even if publishers and editors don't know they're working with neurodivergent writers, they are—we're here, and it's time for us to learn to work together."

The course consists of four parts, covering topics such as understanding common experiences of neurodivergent individuals, practical tips for working with neurodivergent creatives, discovering neurodivergent writing styles, and building long-term partnerships. The course includes over five hours of video content, exercise booklets, quizzes, and lifetime access to a community platform. Participants will also receive up to one hour of one-on-one consulting time with Laura Burge.

To celebrate the launch of the course, Laura participated in a live chat with AJ Locashio, founder of Umbrella Alliance US, on June 3. The chat, titled "The (Potential) Future of Neurodiversity in Literature," explored the importance of authentic neurodivergent representation in stories and how publishing professionals can contribute to shaping the future of neurodiversity in literature.

"Reducing the Barriers: Helping Neurodivergent Writers Through the Writing and Publishing Process" is now open for enrollment, with the asynchronous course available on June 3. The course is priced at $350, with an option for 4 payments of $87.50. Scholarships will also be available.

About Literary Laura

Laura Burge (Literary Laura) is a writer, editor, and writing coach with over a decade of experience in the publishing industry. She has worked on more than 100 books with publishers and independent authors, focusing on fiction across multiple genres. As a neurodivergent professional herself, Laura is passionate about supporting and uplifting neurodivergent voices in literature.

