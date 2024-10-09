Discover the transformative power of 'The Five Whys Method' by Carlo Strijk

'Not a self-development book—this is the ultimate toolkit for hacking your own life'

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlo Strijk, a life coach and corporate trainer with over two decades of experience, is thrilled to introduce his latest masterpiece, "The Five Whys Method: A Life Hack Book" (published by Balboa Press). This is not just another self-help book; it is a powerful tool designed to help people navigate life's questions and challenges trough a game-changing five-step method.

Drawing on his vast experience and deep insights, Strijk offers a simple, yet not simplistic, incredibly effective technique that goes beyond surface-level solutions. "The Five Whys Method" helps readers dig deep, asking critical questions that lead to the root core of any problem, situation or life question one may have. It is a journey of self-discovery that empowers you to release old habits, overcome limiting beliefs, look at people and situations differently and navigate life with renewed perspective and understanding.

"In 'The Five Whys Method,' I guide you to think from the heart and craft out, newer ways and better ways," Strijk explains. "This is not about 'managing' life—it's about mastering your life. A new way of looking at yourself, your career, your family and the world at large. Let go of outdated beliefs that no longer serve you and embrace the freedom that comes with brutal honesty and with self-reflection. Inspired by the simple yet powerful practice of asking 'Why?' five times, this method becomes your razor-sharp tool for slicing through life's complexities."

Strijk's book is the result of 23 years of experience in coaching, training, and therapy, offering readers a foremost, practical approach that is also deeply transformative and redefining.

Now available in paperback, hardcover and e-book formats through major online retailers, this book is set to become an essential guide for anyone looking to unlock real and deep answers in their life. To get a copy, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842951-the-five-whys-method.

"The Five Whys Method: A Life Hack Book"

By Carlo Strijk

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 164 pages | ISBN 9798765252789

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 164 pages | ISBN 9798765252772

E-Book | 164 pages | ISBN 9798765252796

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Carlo Strijk is a distinguished coach, trainer, and author, bringing 23 years of rich experience in leadership, communication, and personal effectiveness. With a solid background in labor market politics and management development, he has held pivotal roles in the staffing industry and at Hilton International. Strijk also hosted human interest programs on Dutch National Television. After a life-changing cerebrovascular accident in 2007, he redirected his focus toward life coaching and spirituality in business environments. Authoring several impactful books, he continues to inspire and guide others through his inspirational talks and training and coaching agency and was recognized as one of Holland's Top 3 best trainers of 2020/2021.

