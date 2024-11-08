Discover the Ultimate Luxury Experience at Acqualina Resort

Experience the pinnacle of luxury at Acqualina Resort & Residences with a stay filled with exceptional dining options. Recharge at the world-class spa and unwind by the crystalline waters of the beach or one of the stunning pools.

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Savor exquisite dining, unwind by the pool and beach, delight in opulent spa treatments, and enjoy lively outdoor activities—all at the luxurious Acqualina Resort & Residences located on the beach in Miami.

Acqualina Resort offers an exquisite selection of outdoor dining experiences set amidst 4.5 acres of coastal bliss in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami. Within the beautiful Mediterranean villa environment, guests will enjoy a gastronomic adventure featuring the beachfront Costa Grill and the renowned Il Mulino New York alongside Avra Miami and Ke-uH. Additionally, guests can enjoy beachfront dinners perfect couples and families and a gourmet picnic experience in the resort's expansive outdoor backyard.

Find Your Bliss

Discover a haven of peace at Acqualina Spa, where the serene surroundings of Miami Beach provide the perfect backdrop for a rejuvenating retreat. Awarded Five Stars by Forbes Travel Guide, this luxurious 20,000-square-foot facility is designed to cater to your every need, offering state-of-the-art treatment rooms, relaxation lounges, and a private Royal Spa Suite for those special occasions.

Begin your spa journey with one of our signature treatments, each infused with Ayurvedic principles and tailored to provide holistic, restorative benefits. For a truly unique experience, indulge in the Orange Blossom treatment, which celebrates Florida's native flora with an ESPA salt & oil scrub followed by a medium-pressure massage using our signature restorative body oil. This treatment also includes a warm herbal poultice massage and a refreshing scalp massage, leaving you deeply relaxed and rejuvenated.

Al Fresco Dining at Four Renowned Restaurants

Costa Grill, a true gem with a unique location directly adjacent to the beach, offers guests a delectable array of Floridian cuisine with Mediterranean influences. Shaded by elegant palms and vibrant red umbrellas, Costa Grill provides stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean in a casual, family-friendly dining atmosphere. Costa Grill is open daily from 11am to 6pm for hotel guests only.

Il Mulino New York, an acclaimed Italian restaurant, captivates diners with its bustling and energetic ambiance, both indoors and outdoors on an expansive terrace with its retractable roof. Guests can enjoy market fresh daily specials, extensive selection of fine Italian wines and impeccably polished wait staff. Il Mulino is available for local residents and hotel guests lunch and dinner seven days a week and Sunday Brunch. Hours of operation are 11:30am to 4pm for lunch, 4pm to 11pm for dinner. For more information, call 305.466.9191 or visit Resy for reservations.

Avra Miami is a Greek and Seafood destination restaurant located at The Estates at Acqualina and connected to Acqualina Resort by an exclusive sky bridge. The airy space boasts a sophisticated yet warm atmosphere and features a glamorous aesthetic. Diners will be able to hear the sounds of the waves crashing while they dine alfresco and savor oceanfront views. Avra is open Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday for dinner from 5pm to 10pm and Thursday through Saturday from 5pm to 11pm. For more information, call 786.807.7555 or visit Resy for reservations.

Ke-uH brings Japanese fusion cuisine to Acqualina serving a diverse and eclectic menu tapas style, using only the finest quality ingredients. This elegant and modern dining setting offers guests indoor and outdoor seating with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Ke-uH at Acqualina is available for local residents and hotel guests for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5:30pm to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm to 11pm. For reservations, call 305.918.6888 or email [email protected].

Beachfront Dinners

As the sun sets, Acqualina transforms into one of the most beautiful places where hotel guests can enjoy a memorable evening during the under the stars beachfront dinners. The tone is set by melodic waves caressing the pristine white sand. Acqualina's culinary team presents a delectable menu including such dishes as ceviche, grilled prawns, black truffle mashed potatoes, center-cut beef tenderloin, chicken with grilled marinated artichokes and Chilean sea bass. Beachfront dinners are available Thursday through Sunday for local residents and hotel guests. For reservations, please contact the concierge.

Picnic in Paradise

Acqualina's gorgeous outdoors also sets the scene for a beautiful picnic in paradise. The picnic basket is bursting with delicious delicacies for families including squash and orzo salad, Tuscan kale & black quinoa salad with pumpernickel croutons, Hawaiian tuna poke, and Mediterranean antipasto skewers. Hotel guests can also enjoy imported and domestic cheeses, chocolate covered strawberries, cookies and a selection of fruits. This picnic offering is available for hotel guests only. For reservations, please contact the concierge.

Beachside Service

Hotel guests can enjoy the outdoor dining experience along the dunes on sumptuous furniture set on Seashore Paspalum grass, elegantly complemented by Acqualina's signature red couches, chairs and umbrellas. Sip on a refreshing Acqualina coconut and take in the mesmerizing views of the sea.

Acqualina is dedicated to providing hotel guests and local residents with unparalleled culinary experiences that blend gourmet delights with the beauty of the great outdoors. For more information, visit http://www.acqualinaresort.com or call 305.918.8000.

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant, the new Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.

