Discover Unparalleled Luxury at Costalegre's Top Suites and Villas

NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled amidst rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungle, Costalegre has an array of exclusive retreats that offer discerning travelers an unmatched blend of luxury and natural beauty. From ocean castles perched atop the cliffs to sprawling villas and presidential suites overlooking the azure waters, the region pampers guests in an unspoiled haven of relaxation. Each accommodation exudes its own distinct charm and character, ensuring that every visitor to this hidden gem along Mexico's Pacific coast experiences luxury set in nature.

Costalegre's top accommodations from Cabo Corrientes to Cihuatlán include:

Villa Verana at Verana: An Exclusive Retreat Above Yelapa

Built into the cliffs and hidden in the jungle above the charming fishing village of Yelapa, Verana offers discerning travelers an unparalleled coastal escape. This secluded adults-only hillside boutique resort features Villa Verana, a serene escape with breathtaking bay views and full access to resort amenities. Featuring two king-size bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a private pool, and a spacious patio overlooking the Pacific, guests can indulge in spa treatments, yoga sessions, gourmet dining, and poolside relaxation. Villa Verana accommodates 4 guests perfect for couples traveling together with rates ranging from US$440 to $825 per night depending on season.

Getting there: Following a 45-minute drive from Puerto Vallarta International Airport to Boca de Tomatlán, guests take a 30-minute boat transfer along the coast to Yelapa, with mules available at the pier to assist with transportation and luggage.

Casa del Sol at Las Alamandas: A Nature-Inspired Luxury Retreat

Las Alamandas is an eco-chic secluded beachfront boutique hotel situated on a private 2,000-acre estate. Casa del Sol, the largest of the resort's three villas with 4 bedrooms in total, consists of a presidential suite and two oceanfront suites to create a home away from home experience like no other. The grand entry leads to the master living room, complete with a full bar and table game area, while an outdoor veranda provides a cozy corner sofa for afternoon siestas and an area for al fresco dining. The presidential suite features its own private infinity lap pool with stunning ocean views, while a shaded pergola connects it to the additional two bedrooms, ensuring guests enjoy intimacy and privacy. Casa del Sol is ideal for groups of 8 to 10 guests, rates start at US$5,188.

Getting there: Las Alamandas offers transfers from both Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). A car transfer from PVR typically takes 2.5-3 hours; guests arriving from ZLO can arrive on property in less than 2 hours. Private charters from Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara are available for added convenience.

Paloma Blanca at Las Rosadas: A Gateway to Casual Luxury

Embark on a journey to Las Rosadas, a seaside community where casual luxury awaits along a mile of pristine Pacific coastline connecting guests to a land of sunshine and wonder. Experience rejuvenation and inspiration with a stay in Paloma Blanca, a luxurious villa estate in the tropical vegetation above Playa Las Rosadas, offering stunning views of the bay islands. Unwind in this grand six-bedroom villa estate, spanning more than 2,700 square feet on 2.6 lush acres with 430 feet of ocean view frontage. Elegant private suites, adorned with locally sourced stone, luxurious décor, and a Latin American art collection, surround a central great room. A trellised patio pavilion, infinity pool, hot tub, and fire pit provide the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. Guests enjoy access to three beaches and a variety of dining options, from dinner under the stars to personally curated culinary experiences. Paloma Blanca can accommodate 12 guests with rates ranging from US$5,500 to $9,500 per night.

Getting There: Las Rosadas is accessible from Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) with guests arriving by private transfers in under 3 hours and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO) in 1.5 hours. Local plane services and private helicopters utilize an airstrip five minutes from the Las Rosadas gates.

Sol de Oriente and Sol de Occidente: Luxury Ocean Castles in Careyes

Discover exclusive oceanfront retreats within the private enclave of Careyes, home to a coveted community of visionaries. Perched atop opposing cliffs, the ocean castles of Sol de Oriente and Sol de Occidente epitomize luxury living. Fully staffed with butlers, chefs, and housekeeping, guests are treated to jaw-dropping ocean views and exquisite sunsets. One of the most iconic properties of the Careyes-style architecture, Sol de Oriente is an ideal getaway for groups of family or friends. Overlooking Playa Careyitos, the bright yellow villa captures the magic of the region with seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, a grand palapa, a 360-degree infinity pool and comprises a castle, two bungalows, and a tower, ideal for the privacy of all guests. Sol de Occidente offers panoramic views of Playa Careyitos, the jungle, and a lagoon, complete with infinity pool, private beach, underground movie theater, and heliport. Both villas can accommodate up to 12 guests each with rates available upon request.

Getting There: Situated on highway 200 connecting Manzanillo to Puerto Vallarta, the resort is just over an hour's drive from Manzanillo International Airport (ZLO) and a 2.5-hour drive from Puerto Vallarta. Luxury car services and taxis are readily available. Private airplane charters operate between Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) and a nearby grass landing strip in Chamela (CHM31).

Tamarindo Panoramic Five-Bedroom Villa with Infinity Pool at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo: Luxury Defined

Indulge in the captivating ambiance of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, celebrated for its meticulous design and world-class amenities. Located within a 3,000-acre protected eco-reserve, where only 2% of the land will be developed, this 157-room resort is complete with secluded white sand beaches, a championship golf course designed by David Fleming, fine dining experiences, rejuvenating spa, and a tiered trio of cliffside infinity pools. Completed last year, the Tamarindo five-bedroom villa crowns the nature reserve at 250 feet above the sea, boasting a private and commanding cliffside location. With an extra-large 203-foot wrap-around infinity pool, spectacular indoor-outdoor living and dining areas, and a complete kitchen, the villa offers a true home away from home experience. The villa can accommodate 12 adults, or 10 adults and 4 children, or 6 adults and 10 children. Other premium suites include the Pacifico 3-bedroom suite cluster and 2-bedroom Oceano suite with booking information found here. Rates at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo start at $1,200 per night.

Getting There: Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO) is just 35 minutes from the resort, with private car service available, as well as accommodations for helicopter and yacht arrivals. Guests traveling through the Puerto Vallarta International Airport staying four nights or more receive complimentary roundtrip flights aboard AeroTamarindo with a special summer offer valid through November 15, 2024.

About Costalegre

Situated within the state of Jalisco, Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," stretches more than 200 miles along the Pacific Coast from Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Characterized by rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles, it comprises the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. A leader in sustainability, the region's tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally minded visitor experience. Dotted along the region are charming Mexican towns known for their eco-tourism offerings, architecture, and traditional cuisine. Renowned for its exclusive resorts and properties, including the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Las Alamandas, Careyes, Las Rosadas, and Six Senses Xala (set to open in 2026), Costalegre also offers an array of more budget-friendly accommodations, as well as a host of private homes and villas for rent.

Travel to Costalegre is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). The region is connected by Federal Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, a two-lane fully paved highway. The Chalacatepec International Airport is currently under development.

