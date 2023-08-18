Discover Unrivaled Thrills on and Off Road with the Incredible Driving Dynamics of Lamborghini's Super SUV, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus S

With a roaring 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Urus S catapults from 0 to 60 mph in a breathtaking 3 seconds. Tweet this

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S seamlessly blends raw power with precision handling, delivering an exhilarating driving experience. It rides on an air suspension that can be adjusted to road, track, and off-road settings. Optional 22" and 23" wheels help transfer maximum power to where it's needed.

-Commanding Performance

With a roaring 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Urus S catapults from 0 to 60 mph in a breathtaking 3 seconds. The advanced engine produces an exhilarating 657 horsepower and 627 foot-pounds of torque.

-All-Wheel Drive Dominance

The advanced all-wheel-drive system enhances traction, ensuring every corner is conquered with confidence and control. On the track, it pulls over 1 g in traction tests.

-Steering Excellence

Dynamic steering ensures responsiveness, while rear-wheel steering enhances stability at higher speeds and maneuverability at lower speeds.

-Tailored Driving Modes

Select from multiple driving modes, including Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Sabbia, to customize your driving experience.

-Cutting-Edge Technology

High-tech driver-assistance systems like Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist enhance safety and ease on the road.

-Unparalleled Stopping Power

The carbon-ceramic braking system offers precise and consistent stopping power, enhancing safety and performance.

-Finding World-Class Performance in the 2023 Lamborghini Urus S

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S embodies the perfect fusion of power, precision, and cutting-edge technology. Lamborghini of Austin invites drivers to explore the exhilarating driving dynamics of the Urus S, a masterpiece of automotive engineering.

-Visit Lamborghini of Austin Today

Experience the Urus S firsthand at Lamborghini of Austin. Whether cruising through the city or tackling winding roads, the Urus S promises an unforgettable drive.

-About Lamborghini of Austin

Lamborghini of Austin is a premier dealership in Austin, TX, renowned for its exceptional selection of Lamborghini vehicles and top-notch customer service. With a dedication to automotive excellence, we aim to exceed your expectations.

Individuals who want to learn more about vehicles in the Lamborghini family or other exotic cars can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322 or visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

Jeremy Jaramillo, Lamborghini Austin, 833-331-0322, [email protected], www.lamborghiniaustin.com

SOURCE Lamborghini Austin