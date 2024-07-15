Discover Upper Michigan Through Family Stories in Award-Winning Photographer's New Picture Book

A story filled with pictures and reveals a community that finds beauty in nature and strength in each other

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a new world the day before she turns five, author Anneke Letitia Van Ooyen Crans found herself walking down a pathway leading to her new school in the United States of America. As she opened the door, she opened a new opportunity to share her family's story and highlight the immigrant experience in her book, "Picture Life: And True Stories from Northern and Upper Michigan."

As readers turn the pages, Crans shares her family's struggles and toils, and shines light on the school's barns, houses, and the sights of nature in Northern and Upper Michigan through her photography. She recalls her adventures singing in the auditorium of her local center of learning, memorizing verses from the Bible, dealing with the class bully, and the unforgettable blizzard of 1938.

"The promise of new lands, education on immigration, and nature's story through photos tell the message," Crans said. "When immersed in nature, imagination blooms, viewing color diversity within its wildflowers, birds, and more. This book will stimulate your imagination as memories are relived."

A personalized tribute to her family's history, each page is vividly portrayed to share the challenges and triumphs immigrants face as they establish themselves and their traditions in a new land. It is a celebration of resilience, community, and the enduring human spirit found in every reader, encouraging them to understand the diverse roots that shape their communities and who they are today.

"Come into my world, sitting by a warm fire and hearing these stories," Crans said. "Image the life once lived, view the photos, and read the rich history of our immigrant ancestors."

Picture Life: And True Stories from Northern and Upper Michigan."

By Anneke Letitia Van Ooyen Crans

ISBN: 9781665728645 (softcover); 9781665728669 (hardcover); 9781665728652 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Anneke Letitia Van Ooyen Crans is a music instructor and flautist, who recently felt renewed as an artist when she began exploring photography and writing. Her photography has been shown in many venues and has received numerous awards. She has performed as principal flutist in local orchestras and bands, has been a choral director, a director of middle and high school bands, and an adjunct professor at GVSU. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in music education from Calvin University, and a Master of Arts in music education and flute performance/pedagogy from WMU. To learn more, please visit https://www.annekeletitiacrans.com/about-the-author/.

