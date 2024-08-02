Discover Vigrs and Adaptogens This National Wellness Month

Discover the brand's adaptogen-based savory teas: Traditional remedies for modern wellness, promising elevated health benefits.

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vigrs, a trailblazing name in natural wellness, known for their adaptogen-based savory teas, is kicking off National Wellness Month with a bang. The tea brand will be holding a month-wide sale from August 1 to 31, 2024—setting up the perfect platform for first-time consumers to discover the benefits of Vigrs' many adaptogen-based concoctions. This revolutionary beverage brand comes from the same people behind Maya Tea, and promises to make waves in the realm of natural wellness and health.

Embracing the Power of Adaptogens

Adaptogens, a class of natural substances derived from plants, have been recognized for their ability to help the body resist a wide range of stressors. These powerful botanicals have a rich history in traditional medicine, particularly in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Ayurveda. Adaptogens are known to enhance the body's resilience to stress, maintain homeostasis, and improve overall vitality.

The Science Behind Adaptogens

Research has consistently shown the remarkable benefits of adaptogens. According to studies published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), adaptogens like Rhodiola rosea, Schisandra chinensis, and Panax ginseng have demonstrated significant anti-stress, neuroprotective, and anti-fatigue properties. These studies highlight adaptogens' role in supporting the central nervous system which is crucial for stress regulation and maintaining balance in the body.

More on Vigrs Adaptogens

Adaptogens are the driving force behind Vigrs. Below is more information on the four foundational adaptogens that Vigrs' use to formulate their sipping teas;

Tulsi, or Holy Basil, is a revered herb in Ayurvedic medicine known for its adaptogenic properties that help the body cope with stress and boost immunity. It's also considered sacred in Hinduism, used in rituals for protection and devotion.

Eleuthero root, also known as Siberian ginseng, enhances resilience to stress, boosts energy levels, and supports overall vitality. It's popular in traditional medicine for promoting endurance and mental clarity.

Ashwagandha Root, known as "Indian ginseng," combats stress, boosts energy, and enhances overall well-being. It helps the body adapt to stressors, supports better sleep, and improves cognitive function.

Passiflora, or passionflower, aids in sleep and alleviates restlessness due to its soothing effects on the nervous system. It's used widely in herbal teas and supplements to promote relaxation and reduce stress.

For an in-depth look on each one, a comprehensive list of facts and benefits can be found in the Vigrs official website at https://www.vigrs.com/.

Why Choose Vigrs?

Vigrs stands out in the crowded wellness market due to its commitment to quality and scientific rigor. Each product is crafted using high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients. The company employs rigorous testing protocols to ensure the potency and purity of its products. Each product is meticulously formulated with adaptogens and natural herbs renowned for their ability to help the body cope with stress and promote overall health. Vigrs offers something special for every palate and purpose. Their current lineup includes:

Heartland: Experience the taste of Ireland with Heartland Spice Vigrs, a blend of hearty herbs and health-enhancing adaptogens that will transport you to the Cliffs of Moher.

Berbere: Brew Berbere Spice Vigrs for a revitalizing drink that combines an adaptogenic tulsi base with Ethiopian-inspired spices, invigorating you for the day ahead.

Santorini: Savor the Greek Isles with Santorini Spice Vigrs, blending bright herbs with adaptogenic tisane to satisfy and revitalize your mind and body.

Provence: Enjoy the Provence-inspired aroma and adaptogenic blend of Herbes de Provence Spice Vigrs, transporting you to the meadows of Provence while rejuvenating your mind and body.

National Wellness Month Offer

To celebrate the Wellness, Vigrs is offering an exclusive August sale from the 1st to the 31st. Customers can enjoy a 15% discount on Vigrs' adaptogen-based savory teas—marking the perfect time to experience the transformative benefits of these natural powerhouses. With the increasing awareness of the importance of mental and physical well-being, Vigrs invites everyone to explore the benefits of adaptogens.

About Vigrs

Founded on a passion for herbal wellness, Vigrs seamlessly blends traditional herbalism with modern taste experiences, crafting unique blends that not only tantalize the senses but also promote holistic well-being. Each Vigrs blend is infused with adaptogens—natural herbs renowned for their stress-relieving properties and vitality-enhancing benefits, sourced with a commitment to quality and sustainability. Vigrs' meticulously crafted products offer a sensory journey through global flavors, delivering both taste and wellness in every cup. Embrace the wonders of adaptogens with Vigrs, where tradition meets innovation to rejuvenate mind, body, and spirit.

To learn more about Vigrs, their teas, adaptogens and the work that they do, visit the Vigrs official website at https://www.vigrs.com/ and follow them on their Facebook and Instagram or subscribe to their newsletter and

enjoy 15% off on first order.

Media Contact

Heather Holmes, Publicity for Good, +1 828-332-5307, [email protected], publicityforgood.com

SOURCE Vigrs